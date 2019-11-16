Another LSU win came with a quarter-million reasons to celebrate for Ed Orgeron.

With win No. 10 the Tigers coach triggered a $250,000 bonus built into his contract that pays out in addition to his $4 million base salary.

The bonus was hiked this past offseason in Orgeron's contract extension. He earned $100,000 last season for LSU's 10th win, which came in the Fiesta Bowl against Central Florida.

And he's far from done when it comes to cashing in this season. Orgeron can earn an additional $100,000 next week against Arkansas for the team's 11th win, with another $150,000 tacked on if LSU completes a 12-0 regular season, bringing that total bonus to $500,000.

If the Tigers qualify for the SEC Championship, Orgeron will net another $100,000 bonus, with $200,000 more tacked on if they win.

If LSU qualifies for the College Football Playoff semifinals he'd receive another $250,000 bonus. If the team won that game to make the championship, he'd get another $150,000 bonus, which would jump to $500,000 with a victory.

Orgeron's current base pay has him tied for the 28th highest in college football, according to USA Today's salary database. He's in the middle of the pay scale among SEC coaches at No. 8. Alabama coach Nick Saban is at the top of that pack with a base contact worth $8.7 million per season.

Clemson's Dabo Swinney is the top paid coach in the NCAA with an annual base salary of $9.25M.

