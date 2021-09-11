It was clear LSU would play without some starters when coach Ed Orgeron announced a few predetermined absences at the beginning of week, but the sheer number of unavailable players wasn't known until pregame Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

LSU had at least 22 players without pads on against McNeese State, including multiple starters along the offensive line, a star defensive end and two safeties.

The unavailable players were:

Dwight McGlothern, CB

John Emery Jr., RB

Todd Harris Jr., S

Jay Ward, S

Malik Nabers, WR

Josh White, LB

Ali Gaye, DE

Jontre Kirklin, WR

Matthew Langlois, DB

Myles Brennan, QB

Sage Ryan, DB

Chris Hilton, Jr., WR

Tre Bradford, RB

Saivion Jones, DE

Soni Fonua, DE

Jared Small, LB

Cameron Wire, OT

Josh Billedeaux, OL

Austin Deculus, OT

Thomas Perry, OL

LJ Gilyot, WR

Glen Logan, DT

Orgeron had said during the week LSU would play without Wire, Deculus, Fonua, Kirklin, Gaye, Bradford, Ward and likely Emery.

He didn't give the reason for their absences, though Ward, Deculus and Wire appeared to sustain injuries last weekend against UCLA. Gaye and Deculus returned to the game at the time.

Emery, Fonua and Kirklin have missed the last two games because of academic issues, according to a source, and Bradford hasn't received clearance after transferring back from Oklahoma.

Without Wire and Deculus, LSU shuffled its offensive line. Redshirt freshman Xavier Hill started at left tackle in Wire's place, and sophomore Charles Turner started at right tackle for Deculus. Sophomore Marlon Martinez started at right guard for Chasen Hines, who dressed out but wasn't expected to play as he returns from an injury.

Harris might have started for Ward, but with him out as well, graduate student Cameron Lewis started at free safety.

White and Nabers both had their left arms in a sling. Nabers has a shoulder injury, according to a source, and was expected to miss multiple games. Logan wore a boot on his broken right foot.

One month since he underwent surgery on a broken left arm, Brennan threw lightly on the field during warmups. He didn't wear a sling. Orgeron said the fifth-year quarterback may return by the end of October at the earliest.