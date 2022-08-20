On the first Wednesday in February, surrounded by family, friends and a camera crew, Harold Perkins looked at the three hats on the table in front of him.
The five-star linebacker was born in New Orleans, but he had spent 17 of his first 18 years in greater Houston, pushed there with his family by Hurricane Katrina. Now he had a decision to make: Florida, Texas A&M or LSU?
For a moment, he picked up the Texas A&M hat. Then he put it back down.
“Nah, I ain’t gonna go there,” he said.
He then picked up the LSU hat.
“I’m going back home, baby,” he said.
Earlier in his senior year, Perkins had committed to Texas A&M. That made a lot of sense. A&M is about 1½ hours down the road from his high school, Cypress Park.
But part of him was still a Louisiana kid.
“People will tell him: ‘You're from Cypress,’ ” said Greg Rogers, Perkins’ football coach at Cy-Park. “He’d go, ‘No, I go to Cypress Park. I'm from New Orleans.”
Thousands of displaced New Orleanians felt the same way, even as the years passed after Katrina. But the pull of home is strong.
Since 2009, Perkins is one of at least 16 current or former LSU players who were displaced by Katrina during or before their freshman year in college, according to a study of the players' official school bios. Perkins is also one of at least five who played high school football outside the state of Louisiana but chose to come back home for their collegiate careers.
Those numbers, of course, do not reflect the full measure and scope of how Katrina affected many other displaced kids who also chose to play at LSU. For instance: Damone Clark, Ty Davis-Price, Leonard Fournette and Tyrann Mathieu are among those who moved elsewhere within the state in the aftermath of the storm, then opted to play college football for the home team.
That chapter, however, is about to close.
The Class of 2023 will be the last recruiting class with kids who were old enough to have evacuated with their families from Katrina, which made landfall Aug. 29, 2005.
The pull of home gave LSU an advantage.
“If you found a kid who was out of state, but he had a New Orleans background, Coach O (Ed Orgeron) always said, ‘Hey, this kid's got a Louisiana tie; let’s stay on him,’ ” former LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph said. “It was easier when they were from Louisiana, because you really didn't have to sell LSU, the food and everything. They know about everything and they want to come home because, at the end of the day, when the city came back, so did their grandparents, their cousins. So that kind of helped us also in recruiting.”
The impact of change
Perkins’ mother, Bertha Walton, was on General Taylor Street in Central City as the hurricane passed. She felt the ground shake beneath her feet.
Her mother and sister had agreed to rally the family there, but the storm was too much. The neighbors called them over from the front porch, and they climbed through two houses to seek refuge in the hallway of their neighbor’s home until the storm passed.
As water filled the city, her brother arrived with a 2004 Chevy Blazer to take her mom, Perkins and his brothers to a cousin’s house in Baton Rouge.
Walton drove to Baton Rouge with her sister and picked up the kids, and 17 members packed in the Blazer bound for Texas.
“I went back home (weeks later) and I was like: I can't bring my kids back down here,” Walton said. “I will go back to visit, but it wasn't nothing that I wanted to raise my kids in.”
Houston was the largest sanctuary city for evacuees, welcoming 250,000 at its peak, and at least 150,000 remained a year later. An estimated tens of thousands remained after.
According to EdWeek, Perkins would’ve been one of the 5,647 evacuees who enrolled in Houston’s public school system that fall after Katrina, and his mom eventually moved him to Cypress, just northwest of Houston, to start a better life.
Rogers, who was offensive coordinator at Cy-Falls High School in 2005 and is now head coach at Cy-Park, said Perkins was a rare talent, even for a fertile area like Houston. In the years that followed Katrina, the area seemed to have an influx. According to ESPN, by 2015, a metroplex that had averaged 60 major college signings per year was then averaging 74.
There were 34 five-star football recruits in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports, and five were from the Houston area, including Perkins. In total, 46 players from the Houston area signed with Power Five programs.
Cy-Fair Independent School District is the third-largest in Texas, just behind Houston (No. 1) and Dallas (No. 2), and Rogers says plans are in place to expand from 12 to 14 schools.
“We get a lot of kids that get opportunities to go play, but very few, very few do go to an LSU or a (Division) I school,” Rogers said. “Louisiana has got good football, and so does Texas. When you start to combine the two, iron sharpens iron.”
Former LSU safety Grant Delpit, who now plays for the Cleveland Browns, was another one of those kids who grew up in the Houston area, playing three of his four years at Lamar High School before moving to IMG Academy his senior year. He was 6 when Katrina hit, and while his family made a life in Houston, it was still close enough to keep the Saints season tickets.
Unlike Perkins, Delpit visited New Orleans often from a young age.
“We had a routine: we’d come up Saturday evening. Our kids were asleep,” said Marc Delpit, Grant’s dad. “And go to the game at 12 o'clock on Sunday morning, hit the road right after and be back in Houston Sunday night.”
Grant grew up running up and down the ramps of the Superdome, where the gameday staff planted this idea in this head: “Hey man, one day, you’re going to play in the Dome!”
And he did in his first game as an LSU Tiger, opening the 2017 season against BYU, then again in January 2020, when confetti rained down on him after the CFP championship.
“To this day, I wonder how many people actually would know that that’s the same kid that they used to see running on the ramps,” Marc said.
Not all Katrina kids felt the pull of home, and as time marches on, that pull may begin to fade.
Former NFL offensive tackle D.J. Fluker’s family moved to Mississippi, then Mobile, Alabama, after discovering there was no home left for them in New Orleans. The former five-star recruit visited LSU but committed to Alabama, where he became a first-round draft pick for the San Diego Chargers in 2013.
Former NFL running back Eddie Lacy, though temporarily displaced in Texas, returned and played at Dutchtown High School, then went to Alabama for college.
As the years pass, it’s harder and harder to trace which families have Louisiana ties.
Proud to call it home
For now, and for many, state pride still runs deep.
Former LSU safety Ed Paris was 9 when his family evacuated, and they eventually settled in Arlington, Texas. He played high school football at Mansfield Timberview.
His home in New Orleans had been submerged in 8 feet of water.
“I was forced out of my house. I didn't move,” Paris said. “Growing up, did I embrace being from New Orleans? Absolutely. You can hear it in how I articulate my words. I can't hide it.”
The hardest part about leaving home was he had no way of knowing where his friends went — until his name popped up on the football recruiting scene.
“The funny thing is, I used to play against Leonard (Fournette),” Paris said. “I played for the Kenilworth Chiefs, and he was always the guy that we had to watch out for when we played.”
Paris remembers getting an LSU mug with his McDonald's meal following the 2003 national championship. That sparked his interest, and in 2014, by the time he was choosing from among LSU and Texas programs like Baylor or Texas A&M, he had his mind set on leaving Texas.
“Just the thought of being able to go back home — I had pretty much every offer except Alabama, and it made sense to go home,” Paris said.
Noah Cain, a Penn State transfer running back now on this year's roster, was also an evacuee, moving with his mom to Dallas, being among the 3,498 who were newly enrolled in Dallas Independent School District.
He played two years at Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, before spending two years at IMG Academy. After three college years at Penn State, he came home to LSU.
“I think every guy from Louisiana takes pride in that, because we go to other states — East Coast or West Coast, and you (are) a Louisiana kid ... people expect you to have a certain type of different mentality to you,” Cain said. “I've always prided myself in just being from Louisiana.”
Former LSU left tackle Saahdiq Charles, who now plays for the Washington Commanders, moved from New Orleans to Houston, Georgia and Alabama before playing high school football in Mississippi — and he agrees with Cain.
“After playing for LSU, I felt more of a sense of pride ... my family members from New Orleans had moved away, and the ones that are still there — I think they were more proud of me when I played for LSU than now.”
Ripple effects
Joseph, the New Orleans native and former LSU receivers coach, has seen Katrina’s impact on football recruiting from both sides.
In 2005, he was athletic director and football coach at Desire Street Academy, an all-boys school in the Ninth Ward. Amid Katrina, he helped facilitate the relocation of 95 boys to a 4-H camp in Niceville, Florida, to continue their schooling and play football in the fall. The journey started in Texas, where Joseph held up signs in gyms and churches, looking for kids from the Lower Ninth Ward, including his own athletes, and drove one of the two donated school buses from a Dallas church to Florida.
Among those boys were Lavar Edwards and DeAngelo Peterson, high school athletes who went on to LSU. Despite the relocation, Desire kept its season going, and years later, seven players from the team went on to play Division I football.
“I remember during football season ... some of the (New Orleans) schools stayed in place, so we used to have to drive from Niceville, Florida, to New Orleans to play our football games and then drive back,” Edwards said. “That was a crazy experience.”
Desire relocated to Baton Rouge for the remainder of Edwards' high school career. He caught LSU's eye as a senior in 2008.
“By that time, most of my family was back in New Orleans,” Edwards said. “So everybody would be able to come and watch me play.”
Joseph made four more coaching stops before he was hired by LSU in 2017. He’s now coaching at Nebraska.
“My thing is, we were happy to be able to move to the school from Florida, back to Baton Rouge. But I always said if we'd have moved back to New Orleans, I would still be at Desire,” Joseph said. “And we would be a powerhouse — because we were on our way to do it.”
Perkins and others may be the end of a generation of Katrina kids. But his high school coach, Rogers, believes there remains a lasting Louisiana impact on Houston’s high school football scene.
“Years ago, I was offensive coordinator at Cy-Falls, and the Houston area had a big influx of New Orleans kids at the time, and those families are still here,” Rogers said. “We have a ton of them from Louisiana, and there's lots of Saints jerseys that roll around this place.”
They haven’t adopted a new team.
They still feel the pull of home.