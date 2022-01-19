TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The LSU basketball team didn’t just lose a game Wednesday night.
The Tigers lost their ride home when their chartered plane had a mechanical problem and the team’s traveling party returned to the hotel they checked out of before a 70-67 setback to Alabama in Coleman Coliseum.
It was a bad night all around as LSU coaches, players and support staff all returned to the Hotel Indigo to get some rest after being grounded at the Tuscaloosa airport.
Because the Tigers are scheduled to play at Tennessee on Saturday, the decision was made to stay the remainder of the night to get enough rest and then head straight to Knoxville on Thursday.
Will Wade said late Wednesday night his team will depart Tuscaloosa sometime Thursday and practice in Knoxville on Thursday and Friday to prepare for the contest.
LSU and Tennessee will tip off at 5 p.m. Saturday (ESPN).