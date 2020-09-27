It was bound to happen eventually.

After LSU suffered its first loss since 2018 in Saturday's 44-34 pounding from Mississippi State, Bulldogs players were seen on social media dancing to Lil Elt's New Orleans bounce classic "Get the Gat."

The clip shared Saturday across social media in the moments after the Bulldogs' win came from Mississippi State linebacker Erroll Thompson's Instagram Live video, featuring him, defensive end Kobe Jones and linebacker Nathaniel Watson dancing while playfully taunting Baton Rouge rapper Fredo Bang to join their post-game live stream.

"We just got through stepping on them young boys," Jones is heard saying in the video.

The "Get the Gat" song and dance first went viral last year after the 2019 LSU Tigers used it as their anthem and post-game celebration en route to the 2020 national title. Its biggest viral moment came when the Tigers did the dance at the White House ahead of meeting President Donald Trump to commemorate the championship win.

The song has since become associated with the Tigers and Baton Rouge. Hip-hop superstar Snoop Dogg even played the song during a DJ set at Fred's Bar when he was in town in March.

