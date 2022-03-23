Brian Kelly and his staff tried to increase the level of competition at every position this offseason.

They knew they needed to bring the sense that no one has a secure job at this time of year. The approach extended to every part of the roster, including quarterback.

So when Jayden Daniels entered the transfer portal, LSU did its due diligence. The team already had convinced sixth-year senior Myles Brennan to come back, kept redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and signed freshman Walker Howard.

The quarterback room looked stable, but here was a three-year starter from Arizona State brimming with potential.

“We wanted to add more competition,” Kelly said. “Nobody has the starting position.”

Kelly said he spoke to Brennan about the decision. He told the quarterback who returned for one more chance that he still believed in him, reminding Brennan he once threw four touchdowns against Missouri in the last game he played before injuries stole the past two seasons from him.

“Go earn it,” Kelly said. “Why can't it be you?”

John Emery meeting LSU's standards as he returns from academic issues, Brian Kelly says When asked about John Emery Jr.’s status, LSU coach Brian Kelly said any player on the practice field has “passed a robust test of consistency…

Kelly told Daniels and Nussmeier the same thing. As LSU enters spring practice Thursday, no one has cemented themselves as the starter. The competition will take place throughout the 15 practices, letting the play on the field determine who takes the first snap this fall against Florida State.

LSU’s coaches will decide other positions the same way. If there’s a fundamental truth about this spring, it’s that everyone has a shot. The new staff gave the players a fresh slate, and it signed 14 transfers to increase competition across the board. The coaches don’t want complacency as they try to turn around the program.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“Our job is to build competition at every position,” Kelly said. “If you don't like competition, this isn't the place for you. I came down here because I love competition. So it starts with me, and it's going to run through every position.”

Though there will be positional battles all over the field, the quarterbacks will take center stage. LSU will start with seniority — “first in to last in,” Kelly said — then change the order to give the four quarterbacks equal time. Eventually, results will decide who continues to take the majority of first-team reps.

Such an intense competition wouldn’t have happened without adding Daniels, who joined the team three months after Brennan removed his name from the transfer portal. Kelly said Daniels reached out first, and LSU’s coaches decided they wanted him after examining his character and skill set.

Kayshon Boutte underwent second surgery, and two LSU players are out this spring For the most part, head coach Brian Kelly said LSU has a healthy team ahead of the first spring practice Thursday with a few notable exceptions.

“I think he brings more than extending plays,” Kelly said. “He was in an offensive structure and system which was really built toward ball control this past year. We think that there's a lot that has not been tapped into with his ability to be a dual-threat quarterback. He's got arm talent. He's got a high IQ. And he can run the football.”

All of LSU’s quarterbacks have promise, making it a strong room. Daniels recorded 7,312 yards total and 48 touchdowns the past three seasons. Brennan averaged 370 yards passing over three Southeastern Conference starts. Nussmeier and Howard were top 100 recruits.

They also have question marks they’ll need to address to become the starter. Daniels’ passing numbers dipped last season as he threw 10 interceptions. Brennan has dealt with multiple injuries. Nussmeier doesn’t have much experience. Howard just arrived on campus.

Whoever emerges will have won a competition. LSU brought in its transfers, including Daniels, to improve every position. As the team practices this spring, Kelly hopes he can learn LSU’s strengths — and perhaps more importantly, its weaknesses.

“I want to expose them in the spring,” Kelly said. “I don't want to cover them up. I want to know who we are so we can go to work on those.”