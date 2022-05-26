HOOVER, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference tournament, delayed yet again by weather, is set to resume at 2:30 p.m. Thursday with the Texas A&M-Florida game kicking off the double-elimination round.
Tennessee-Vanderbilt will begin 30 minutes after the the Aggies and Gators, barring any more weather delays. LSU, originally scheduled to play the fourth game Wednesday night, will face Kentucky as the third game today.
The weather in Hoover is still less than ideal, however. According to the National Weather Service, Thursday afternoon's forecast calls for an 80% chance of thunderstorms, and severe storms are possible from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. Thursday.