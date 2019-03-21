Did LSU's Emmitt Williams need to barrel into press row? That's debatable.

But one thing we know for sure: He made one heck of a mess.

The Tigers' freshman forward made his odd leap over the scorer's table midway through the second half of LSU's close victory over Yale in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The ball flew out of bounds in the area, and Williams made a half-leap after it. He then lost his balance and bowled into multiple people along the sidelines. During the spill you can see at least one cup of soda go flying through the air, and cameras showed media members cleaning up the area afterward.

Williams played 19 minutes in the game and recorded four points, one block and one rebound.

Nola.com reporter Amie Just made a few observations after the spill: "1. This is why I don't like sitting in the front row. 2. This is why the NCAA needs to allow bottles on press row."

Despite trailing much of the game, 14 seed Yale put a scare into LSU late and nailed several 3-pointers in the game's final minute. The No. 3-seeded Tigers eventually won 79-74.

