1. NO. 6 WASHINGTON VS. NO. 9 AUBURN (2:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC): The only top-10 matchup of the season-opening weekend, this is a big one right out of the gate as both teams harbor CFP aspirations after solid 2017 seasons. They’ve both been good on offense, but defense could rule this one.
2. NO. 14 MICHIGAN AT NO. 12 NOTRE DAME (6:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC): Two of college football’s winningest programs meet for the first time since 2014. Michigan leads with 943 wins, Notre Dame is sixth with 885. Both have strong defenses, so, like Washington-Auburn, a low-scoring affair could be in the offing.
3. NO. 25 LSU VS. NO. 8 MIAMI (6:30 p.m. Sunday, ABC): August was certainly a month of angst for Tigers fans everywhere, but they can only hope that the reinstatement of Kristian Fulton and naming of Joe Burrow as starting quarterback help Ed Orgeron’s team get off to a fast start.
4. NO. 20 VIRGINIA TECH VS. NO. 19 FLORIDA STATE (7 p.m. Monday, ESPN): A very early ACC contest matches the teams picked to finish second in their respective divisions. Jimbo Fisher is gone from FSU, so Tech had to work a little extra to prepare for Willie Taggart and his new-look team.
5. LOUISVILLE VS. NO. 1 ALABAMA (7 p.m. Saturday, ABC): This one might have been more attractive a year ago with Lamar Jackson trying his luck against Alabama’s defense, but he opted for the NFL. Instead, Jawon Pass, yes Pass, will get a shot at taking down the defending CFP champs.
Sheldon Mickles