The Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday morning that the LSU men’s basketball team will face TCU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge this season.
The game will be played on Jan. 29 in TCU’s Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The tip time and network will be announced later, but ESPN's family of networks will again broadcast all 10 games.
It will be the third consecutive year that LSU is involved in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, which will the ninth annual showdown between the two Power 5 conferences.
The Tigers went on the road to top Texas 69-67 in 2020 before Texas Tech came into the Pete Maravich Assembly Center last January and staged a frantic last-minute rally to escape with a 76-71.
2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge
All games to be played Jan. 29
(Tip times TBA)
LSU at TCU
Baylor at Alabama
West Virginia at Arkansas
Oklahoma at Auburn
Oklahoma State at Florida
Kentucky at Kansas
Kansas State at Ole Miss
Mississippi State at Texas Tech
Missouri at Iowa State
Tennessee at Texas