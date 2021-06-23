BR.lsuslubasketball.120120 TS 485.jpg
Buy Now

LSU logo on basketball court at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

The Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday morning that the LSU men’s basketball team will face TCU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge this season.

The game will be played on Jan. 29 in TCU’s Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The tip time and network will be announced later, but ESPN's family of networks will again broadcast all 10 games.

It will be the third consecutive year that LSU is involved in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, which will the ninth annual showdown between the two Power 5 conferences.

The Tigers went on the road to top Texas 69-67 in 2020 before Texas Tech came into the Pete Maravich Assembly Center last January and staged a frantic last-minute rally to escape with a 76-71.

2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge

All games to be played Jan. 29

(Tip times TBA)

LSU at TCU

Baylor at Alabama

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

West Virginia at Arkansas

Oklahoma at Auburn

Oklahoma State at Florida

Kentucky at Kansas

Kansas State at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Texas Tech

Missouri at Iowa State

Tennessee at Texas

Email Sheldon Mickles at smickles@theadvocate.com

View comments