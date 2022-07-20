ATLANTA — Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith, scheduled to appear here Thursday at SEC Media Days, was arrested early Wednesday morning on DWI and weapons charges, according to media reports.
Smith was one of three players slated to accompany Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher on Thursday for the final session of the four-day preseason event. The other two players are safety Demani Richardson and guard Layhaden Robinson.
According to SI.com, Smith had not been released on bond as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the Houston Chronicle, Smith was arrested in Brazos County (where Texas A&M’s campus is located in College Station) for driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of a weapon and for possessing less than two ounces of marijuana.
A senior from Missouri City, Texas, near Houston, Smith started all 12 games for the Aggies in 2021. He led the team with 47 catches and six touchdowns, and his 509 receiving yards were No. 2 on the squad.