The No. 1-ranked LSU Tigers baseball team will be down a pitcher for 2019 season. 

Coach Paul Mainieri announced Friday afternoon in a press release that sophomore right-handed pitcher AJ Labas will miss the entire 2019 season after undergoing shoulder surgery on Thursday. 

Labas earned 2018 Freshman All-American honors in 2018. He posted a 6-2 record with a 3.48 ERA in 13 starts, compiling 32 strikeouts.

The Tigers also re-instated senior infielder Chris Reid to fill Labas' spot on the 35-man roster. Reid has played 126 games in LSU career with 67 starts, primarily at third base. He is a .275 career hitter over his first three seasons at LSU with a one home run and 24 RBIs.

