The No. 1-ranked LSU Tigers baseball team will be down a pitcher for 2019 season.

Coach Paul Mainieri announced Friday afternoon in a press release that sophomore right-handed pitcher AJ Labas will miss the entire 2019 season after undergoing shoulder surgery on Thursday.

Labas earned 2018 Freshman All-American honors in 2018. He posted a 6-2 record with a 3.48 ERA in 13 starts, compiling 32 strikeouts.

The Tigers also re-instated senior infielder Chris Reid to fill Labas' spot on the 35-man roster. Reid has played 126 games in LSU career with 67 starts, primarily at third base. He is a .275 career hitter over his first three seasons at LSU with a one home run and 24 RBIs.

+2 Rabalais: These LSU freshman pitchers lining up to 'audition' for key starting role It was, incredibly enough, 50 years ago Wednesday when the Beatles gave their final live performance in an impromptu concert atop their Savile…

More details to come.