Brian Kelly has been complimentary of freshman tight end Mason Taylor since the beginning of preseason practice, but his praise reached a higher level Thursday night during Kelly's first radio show.

Kelly called Taylor "as good as any freshman tight end that I've had" and compared his potential to star Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. As a freshman last season, Bowers led the team with 56 receptions for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns.

"He is going to hit like the kid from Georgia hit, where he blew up in the SEC as a true freshman," Kelly said when asked about LSU's tight ends. "Mason Taylor, I couldn't be more excited about."

Scott Rabalais: How will Brian Kelly's first LSU team fare? We have predictions galore Week Zero of the college football season is here. Zero hour. All the predictions, speculation, conjecture, tea leaves and Magic 8 Balls will s…

Taylor arrived this summer as a three-star recruit ranked No. 492 overall in the country, according to the 247Sports composite, but he quickly emerged as a viable option during camp. A week into practice, Kelly said Taylor's presence made LSU feel better about one of the biggest areas of concern on the roster.

Bowers was considered the third-best tight end in his class and the nation's No. 105 overall recruit. At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds with speed to stretch the field and reliable hands, Bowers provided a matchup problem for defenses during Georgia's run to the national championship. He earned first-team All-American honors.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Kelly has experience coaching elite tight ends. Kyle Rudolph, Tyler Eifert, Troy Niklas, Ben Koyack, Durham Smythe, Cole Kmet and Alize Mack were all drafted during Kelly's tenure at Notre Dame. He also landed five-star Michael Mayer, who's one of the top tight ends in the country entering his junior year.

+2 With Garrett Dellinger 'settled' at center, LSU gets closer to finding its offensive line Brian Kelly picks his spots when he yells at practice. He typically stands back to observe during drills and lets his assistants handle their …

"I've been blessed," Kelly said. "I've had some great tight ends. I've got seven of them right now that are active in the NFL. Mason Taylor is as good as any freshman tight end that I've had."

Kelly said Taylor, the son of NFL Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor, he been "the No. 1 surprise of camp." Taylor added 20 pounds to his 6-foot-5 frame — putting him around 242 pounds entering the season — and he ran 19.6 mph during a practice this week.

LSU will also use junior Kole Taylor, redshirt junior Jack Mashburn and former pitcher Nick Storz at tight end. The team hasn't named a starter, but no one else at the position received as much praise this preseason as Mason Taylor.

"I'd like to say we out-recruited everybody in the country on him," Kelly said. "We liked him. But he has been better than anything we could have hoped for. He's going to play a lot of football for us."