LSU will return its entire starting defensive line next season.
Glen Logan, who started in eight games at defensive tackle, announced Monday afternoon that he will return for the 2021 season. The 6-foot-3, 339-pound Kenner native had just finished his senior year, but he will use an extra year of eligibility granted by an NCAA waiver due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Logan is LSU's sixth player to announce he's returning next season instead of entering the NFL draft, and he's the fourth senior to take advantage of another season of eligibility.
Each of the players who had the majority of starts on the defensive line was eligible to leave for the NFL draft, and now, defensive ends Andre Anthony and Ali Gaye, plus tackles Neil Farrell and Logan, have all declared they will return next year.
"Let's do this thing again," Logan tweeted on Monday.
Let’s do this thing again. What y’all say @realspillneil @DreAnthony7 pic.twitter.com/Wj2FkyxtBm— Joker 🖤🃏 (@glen_logan97) January 4, 2021
Logan, a former defensive end in LSU's 3-4 scheme, switched to defensive tackle in 2020, when he recorded 17 tackles and half a tackle for loss. His return marks a victory for LSU coach Ed Orgeron and his campaign to retain upper classmen while facing a major roster management problem.
LSU had 69 available scholarship players in its final two games of the 2020 season, much fewer players than the NCAA's 85-scholarship limit allows. The Tigers entered the offseason with 15 seniors and 13 draft-eligible underclassmen who could graduate, transfer or depart for the NFL draft.
So far, Orgeron has retained eight of those players and lost four. LSU's three interior offensive linemen — left guard Ed Ingram, center Liam Shanahan and right guard Chasen Hines — have all declared they will return in 2021.
Linebacker Jabril Cox, punter Zach Von Rosenberg, wide receiver Racey McMath and fullback/tight end Tory Carter are all leaving for the NFL.
Due to the returning players, LSU remains particularly deep on the defensive line, which saw promise with underclassmen defensive tackles Jaquelin Roy (two sacks, four tackles for loss) and Joseph Evans (a half sack, a half tackle for loss) plus true freshman defensive end BJ Ojulari, who had four sacks and five tackles for loss.