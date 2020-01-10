Among his many accolades, Heisman trophy-winning LSU quarterback Joe Burrow got recognition from Congress this week.
U.S. House GOP Whip Steve Scalise put a statement into the congressional record recognizing Burrow’s accomplishments.
“As the most prestigious award in college football, this honor is afforded to the most outstanding player who has exhibited excellence and integrity both on and off the field,” Scalise said of the Heisman winner. “Through hard work and dedication, Joe has exemplified these qualities, and there is no other college athlete more deserving of this award.”
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) calls a play on the field during practice ahead of the National Championship against Clemson, Thursday, January 9, 2020, at LSU's outdoor practice facility in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda coaches LSU linebacker Patrick Queen (8), left, and LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) as they attempt to strip footballs from LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) on the field during practice ahead of the National Championship against Clemson, Thursday, January 9, 2020, at LSU's outdoor practice facility in Baton Rouge, La.
