Joe Burrow Steve Scalise

File photos

Among his many accolades, Heisman trophy-winning LSU quarterback Joe Burrow got recognition from Congress this week.

U.S. House GOP Whip Steve Scalise put a statement into the congressional record recognizing Burrow’s accomplishments.

“As the most prestigious award in college football, this honor is afforded to the most outstanding player who has exhibited excellence and integrity both on and off the field,” Scalise said of the Heisman winner. “Through hard work and dedication, Joe has exemplified these qualities, and there is no other college athlete more deserving of this award.”

You can see Scalise's full statement here.

Photos: See Joe Burrow in his final practice on LSU's campus

+34 
+34 
lsupractice.011020 HS 071.JPG
+34 
+34 
lsupractice.011020 HS 315.JPG
+34 
+34 
lsupractice.011020 HS 252.JPG
+34 
+34 
lsupractice.011020 HS 235.JPG
+34 
+34 
lsupractice.011020 HS 265.JPG

This season, Burrow became just the second LSU player ever to win college football's most prestigious award. The first was quarterback Billy Cannon in 1959.

Through 14 games, Burrow has passed for more than 5,000 yards with 55 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He's broken numerous LSU records.

Burrow, a transfer from Ohio State, is considered by most analysts to be the future No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

LSU will play Clemson at the Superdome in New Orleans on Monday for a shot at its first College Football Playoff championship since the new format was established in 2014.

The Tigers have not won a national championship since 2007.

The Advocate's Washington Correspondent Elizabeth Crisp contributed to this report.

View comments