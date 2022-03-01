BR.towsonlsu.022622 HS 137.JPG

LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews (3) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a two run home run against Towson, Friday, February 25, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La. LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan also scored.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

WHEN: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 3 by Collegiate Baseball. UNO is unranked.

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; UNO — TBD 

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU coach Jay Johnson is holding out on naming a midweek starter. UNO is coming off a series where it took two games against Kansas. The midweek matchup will be a tune-up game for the Tigers going into a weekend in Houston against Oklahoma, No. 1 Texas and Baylor. LSU center fielder Dylan Crews leads the team with a .483 batting average, and designated hitter Brayden Jobert leads the team with 14 RBIs. 

