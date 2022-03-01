WHEN: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 3 by Collegiate Baseball. UNO is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; UNO — TBD
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU coach Jay Johnson is holding out on naming a midweek starter. UNO is coming off a series where it took two games against Kansas. The midweek matchup will be a tune-up game for the Tigers going into a weekend in Houston against Oklahoma, No. 1 Texas and Baylor. LSU center fielder Dylan Crews leads the team with a .483 batting average, and designated hitter Brayden Jobert leads the team with 14 RBIs.