The third time Jacob Berry stepped to the plate Thursday night, the Missouri Tigers huddled for a meeting at the mound with pitcher Spencer Miles.
Berry had hit two solo home runs through the first three innings of LSU's 5-3 win in their series-opening game at Alex Box Stadium, blistering two pitches to the right-field stands.
"I think a couple of things happened there: we had two outs and nobody on and being able to score in the first inning when the guy made a mistake and then two outs, nobody on and a different pitch," LSU coach Jay Johnson said. "That's a Barry Bonds-type game, he's as good as anybody in the country, has the maturity to stay pitch to pitch."
It wasn’t uncharacteristic for the third baseman, who came into Thursday's game with a .354 average and a .611 slugging percentage. But Berry's homers had been important, especially as LSU had come away with nothing after loaded the bases in the second.
Missouri's third attempt to retire Berry failed, too. After that meeting on the mound in the fifth inning, Berry followed a Dylan Crews single with one of his own, lining a single to left field, setting up a three-run inning for LSU.
"You can't go around the country and see three different pitches hit that hard," Johnson said.
Cade Doughty followed Berry with a double — his 17th of the season — to drive home Crews for a 3-2 lead. Tre’ Morgan’s flare behind first base scored the remaining two runs of the inning for a 5-2 lead.
"Hitting is contagious, I don't know if there is a more true saying in the country," Berry said. "We've got a lot of great hitters in the lineup."
LSU (25-12, 8-8 Southeastern Conference) was backed on the mound by right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard, who made his fourth straight start at the No. 1 weekend starter.
Hilliard delivered again, allowing two runs on seven hits in seven innings. He struck out five and walked none.
It was the third time this season Hilliard has thrown 100 pitches and his first seven-inning outing since May 22, 2021, in an 8-2 victory over Texas A&M.
But until the fourth inning, Hilliard was shaky in his command. LSU coach Jay Johnson said he went up to Hilliard before the fourth to tell him to make the ball go down better, so that way it would get the batters' hands away from their bodies, making it more difficult to hit the ball with power.
"I just realized I have to turn it on and I already knew what I needed to do, it was just about going out there and delivering," Hilliard said.
Missouri's Ty Wilmsmeyer lined a hard ball to Hilliard’s glove in the top of the fourth with Michael Coletta on first. Catching it at his midsection, Hilliard threw to Morgan as Coletta attempted to retreat, completing the double play to close the inning.
In total, he retired 12 of 14 batters from the fourth through seventh innings.
“The trustworthiness of him coming out and competing and getting the sixth or seventh inning with one or two runs on the board has allowed us to either win or compete in every game that is pitched,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said earlier this week. “He might not be a first-round pick, but he's definitely an ace.”
Missouri (22-13, 5-11) scored once more after Hilliard left the game. Eric Reyzelman relieved him in the eighth, allowing a single by Trevor Austin, then an RBI single to Torin Montgomery (Austin had moved into scoring position on a wild pitch).
Riley Cooper relieved Reyzelman, hitting Fox Leum with a pitch, leaving Paul Gervase to retire the side on a groundout.
The Tigers played clean defense for the most part, with the exception of a high fly ball to left field off the bat of Luke Mann, which Josh Stevenson misjudged in the sky. Crews picked it up, firing to Thompson, who threw to Berry for the out at third — but after review, Berry had not tagged the runner out in time. The play was ruled a triple and allowed Missouri to score its second run of the game.
As for setting up the offense after his two home runs, Berry didn't have much to say on the matter.
"I don't think that changes anything," Berry said. "I think we've got to stick to the plan and they're a good ballclub, we've got to come back ready to play tomorrow."