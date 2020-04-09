cfpclemsonlsu.011420 HS 4651.JPG
Eight former LSU football players will take part in the NFL draft broadcast on April 23-25, the NFL announced on Thursday.

Those eight are quarterback Joe Burrow, linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, center Lloyd Cushenberry, safety Grant Delpit, cornerback Kristian Fulton, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, tight end Thaddeus Moss and linebacker Patrick Queen. 

There were 58 players from around the country confirmed to participate in the new draft days set up, as the upcoming NFL draft will be completely virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

LSU's eight leads all colleges with players taking part, with Alabama having seven players participating in the event. The SEC overall has 24 prospects participating. 

