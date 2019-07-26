The LSU football team landed one of its top commitments of the 2020 recruiting class.
And it's a player the Tigers had lost before.
Nearly five months after withdrawing his commitment from LSU, University High defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy, the state's top recruit according to 247Sports, announced his commitment once again to the Tigers in a public ceremony Friday afternoon.
Roy became the ninth defensive lineman to commit to LSU, and of the six defensive tackles in the 2020 class, Roy is the highest rated by 247Sports at No. 3 in the nation. He's the No. 46 overall player nationally.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron has repeatedly emphasized his program's need to bulk up its defensive line, and if all nine defensive linemen eventually sign with LSU, it will be the most signees at that position group since at least 2000.
LSU twice signed seven defensive linemen in 2013 and 2016.
The 6-foot-3, 289-pound Roy listed LSU within its top three schools on June 24 along with Alabama and Texas A&M.
LSU's 2020 recruiting class now has 22 commitments, and the class ranks No. 4 nationally per 247Sports' composite rankings.
Roy first committed to LSU on Sept. 17, 2018, and he remained part of the Tigers' 2020 class until he de-committed on Feb. 28, dropping LSU from its spot at the time as the nation's No. 1 overall class.
Roy was the nation's No. 10 defensive tackle at the time, and he announced his decision on Twitter, saying "I'll be moving on from here" and asking for people to "please respect my decision."
Please Respect my decision...
Five defensive linemen announced their commitment to LSU in the months that followed, including a three-day stretch from June 16 to June 18 when Live Oak's Jalen Lee (nation's No. 30 DT), John Ehret's Patrick Jenkins (nation's no. 27 DT) and Alabama native Eric Taylor (nation's No. 25 DT) each committed one after another.
Shortly after Lee announced his commitment on 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench," he said he'd be recruiting both Roy and Alexandria High's Jacobian Guillory (nation's No. 14 DT) to the Tigers.
Guillory remains uncommitted.
"I've been talking to Jaquelin, all them boys," Lee said on "Off the Bench." "Like I said, LSU just feels like home. I don't want to go nowhere else."
Defensive line was a major focus for Orgeron in the 2019 class, when LSU signed four linemen (two tackles, two defensive ends), though the Tigers lost their recruiting battle to Alabama for highly coveted tackle Ishamel Sopsher of Amite High.
Following LSU's 29-0 loss to Alabama on Nov. 3, when the Crimson Tide outgained the Tigers 576-196, Orgeron made it clear he wanted change on the line of scrimmage.
"We've got to recruit better defensive linemen," Orgeron said. "I got to get defensive linemen like them. I've got to recruit better offensive linemen. Same old thing: you've got to beat Alabama on the line of scrimmage."
LSU football's commitments of the 2020 recruiting class
|Name
|Hometown
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Rating
|Notes
|Elias Ricks
|Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)
|CB
|6-2
|180
|*****
|Nation's No. 1 CB
|Kayshon Boutte
|New Iberia (Westgate)
|WR
|5-10
|175
|****
|Louisiana's No. 1 overall recruit
|Alec Bryant
|Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek)
|WDE
|6-3
|230
|****
|Nation's No. 9 WDE
|Major Burns
|Baton Rouge (Madison Prep Academy)
|S
|6-2
|176
|****
|Nation's No. 6 S
|Jermaine Burton
|Calabasas, California (Calabasas)
|WR
|6-1
|193
|****
|Nation's No. 7 WR
|Demon Clowney
|Baltimore, Maryland (St. Frances Academy)
|WDE
|6-4
|225
|****
|Nation's No. 5 WDE
|TJ Finley
|Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula)
|PRO
|6-6
|233
|****
|Nation's No. 8 pro-style QB
|CamRon Jackson
|Haynesville (Haynesville)
|DT
|6-5
|271
|****
|Nation's No. 24 DT
|Rakim Jarrett
|Washington, DC (St. John's College HS)
|WR
|6-0
|190
|*****
|Nation's No. 2 WR
|Lorando Johnson
|Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster)
|CB
|6-0
|181
|****
|Nation's No. 11 CB
|Max Johnson
|Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County)
|PRO
|6-3
|214
|****
|Nation's No. 5 pro-style QB
|Jalen Lee
|Watson, LA. (Live Oak)
|DT
|6-3
|285
|****
|Nation's No. 31 DT
|Jaquelin Roy
|Baton Rouge (University High)
|DT
|6-3
|289
|****
|Nation's No. 5 DT
|Antoine Sampah
|Woodbridge, Va. (Woodbridge)
|ILB
|6-3
|220
|****
|Nations No. 2 ILB
|Eric Taylor
|Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville)
|DT
|6-4
|280
|****
|Nation's No. 25 DT
|Jordan Toles
|Baltimore, MD (St. Frances Academy)
|S
|6-3
|190
|****
|Nation's No. 9 S
|Josh White
|Houston, Texas (Cy Creek)
|OLB
|6-1
|200
|****
|Nation's No. 20 OLB
|Jordan Berry
|Harbor City, Calif. (Narbonne)
|DT
|6-2
|323
|***
|Nation's No. 33 DT
|Ali Gaye
|Edmonds, Washington (Garden City C.C.)
|SDE
|6-6
|270
|***
|No. 5 JUCO SDE
|Patrick Jenkins
|Marrero (John Ehret)
|DT
|6-2
|285
|***
|Nation's No. 46 DT
|Marlon Martinez
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)
|OG
|6-4
|287
|***
|Nation's No. 34 OG
|Kole Taylor
|Grand Junction, Col. (Central High)
|TE
|6-7
|228
|***
|Nation's No. 10 TE