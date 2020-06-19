LSU senior safety Eric Monroe has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
Monroe entered the portal Friday, reports said, allowing other college coaches to contact him about transferring from LSU. NCAA rules allow him to later remove his name from the portal.
AL.com's Matt Zenitz first reported the news.
Monroe arrived at LSU considered a top-50 recruit by 247Sports and consensus top-5 high school safety in the country. Monroe, a former four-star prospect, redshirted his first year on campus, giving him one more season of eligibility.
Monroe has appeared in 29 games over three seasons, including 12 during LSU's run to the national championship. He made seven tackles last year as a backup safety and special teams contributor.
Without Monroe, LSU still has a talented defensive backfield. Senior JaCoby Stevens is one of the strongest players on the team, and redshirt junior Todd Harris may return after he suffered a season-ending knee injury early last year.
Senior Kary Vincent also has a lot of experience, mostly at nickel back. Sophomore Maurice Hampton played some last year and will push for playing time.