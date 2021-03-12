LSU jumper JuVaughn Harrison did it again.
Harrison, who scored a rare double in winning the high jump and long jump at the NCAA ourdoor track and field championships in 2019, duplicated that feat Friday at the NCAA indoor meet.
This time, Harrison's double-win was highlighted by a pair of personal records in winning the high jump and long jump in a span of just three hours.
He won the high jump with a clearance of 7 feet, 6½ inches, then went over to the long jump pits and took the title in that event with a best of 27-8¾ at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Harrison entered the NCAA indoor meet as the national leader in the high jump and was tied for first in the long jump.
In the high jump, he surpassed his old PR of 7-5¾ that he posted a year ago. His 7-6½ on Friday also equaled the school record set 29 years ago by Tom Lange.
Harrison made an attempt at six heights Friday. He cleared on his first try at five of the six, missing only at 7-4¼ before getting over on his second attempt.
After tying the school record, Harrison, who won by 2¼ inches over USC's Earnie Sears, retired to go over to the long jump.
Harrison repeated his 2019 high jump-long jump outdoor double, the first in those events for a male athlete in the 98-year history of the NCAA meet, at the SEC indoor championships on Feb. 26.
