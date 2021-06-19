Dylan Crews this week received 2021 National Freshman of the Year from Perfect Game, making him the seventh LSU player to earn a national freshman of the year honor.
Crews batted .362 as LSU's starting right fielder. He hit 18 home runs, breaking the LSU record for most home runs by a freshman. He also recorded 16 doubles, 42 RBIs and 64 runs scored.
The recognition made Crews the first LSU baseball player since Alex Lange in 2015 to receive national freshman of the year. He joined Todd Walker (1992), Brett Laxton (1993), Mike Fontenot (2000), Lane Mestepey (2001), Alex Bregman (2013) and Lange.
Crews was also named a third-team All-American, freshman All-American, second-team All-Southeastern Conference and freshman All-SEC.