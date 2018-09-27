LSU offensive lineman Adrian Magee will play against Ole Miss, coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday, returning from injury to provide depth for a unit that has used a different combination in every game this season.
It will be the first time the former starting right tackle returns to field since he was injured during the Tigers' season-opening 33-17 win against Miami on Sept. 2.
"We're so thin that he's going to play," Orgeron said.
Orgeron said Magee will likely play left tackle in place of starter Saahdiq Charles, whom Orgeron said remains "questionable" for Saturday's game.
Magee has the ability to rotate in at the guard positions.
Junior college transfer Badara Traore started in place of Charles against Louisiana Tech, and Magee would provide depth at the position.
"He can go both," Orgeron said. "That's the good thing about Adrian. He can go both. I see him moving more to left tackle if we need help at left tackle."
Traore replaced Magee at right tackle against Southeastern Louisiana. Then, after LSU surrendered two sacks in a 31-0 win, the coaching staff started Austin Deculus at right tackle in the following two games.
Orgeron said Deculus will remain at right tackle against Ole Miss.
"He's still doing what we like him to," Orgeron said. "He has some improvement. If we have to give him some help, we can. Same thing with the left tackle. But I think his run blocking has really improved. He's won some one-on-ones this week. He's still going to get tested, and we're going to see what he does."
Orgeron said Wednesday that the Tigers are thin at offensive line but added that "we've got some guys stepping up," like true freshman Chasen Hines, who has filled in at left guard for injured starter Garrett Brumfield.
Brumfield is out indefinitely after suffering an apparent left knee injury in the first quarter of LSU's 38-21 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday — adding to the long list of hits the offensive line has taken.
LSU's multiple changes began when junior college transfer Damien Lewis filled in at right guard when projected starter Ed Ingram was suspended indefinitely at the start of preseason camp. Ingram was arrested in Texas on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a minor.