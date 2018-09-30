Welcome to Highlights, where we'll break down significant plays from LSU's last football game.
LSU 45, Ole Miss 16
How It Happened
Play action power: LSU quarterback Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 292 yards and three touchdowns against Ole Miss, and when added to his 96 rushing yards, the junior compiled the sixth-most total yards by an individual (388) in program history. The offense got going at the start of the game with steady runs that set up play action passes. The Tigers were able to stay in the same formation during drives, effectively running the ball until they were able slip a receiver downfield that had been run blocking on previous plays.
Ole Miss entered the game ranked 99th nationally with 190.75 yards rushing allowed per game. LSU attacked that weakness and broke out long pass plays when the Rebels tried to adjust, including a 65-yard play-action touchdown pass from Burrow to Justin Jefferson to break the game open, 28-3, in the middle of the second quarter.
It started on the second drive of the game. Chris Curry rushed for three yards, then Clyde Edwards-Helaire burst up the middle for 17 yards to the LSU 48.
Here, just before the Edwards-Helaire run, you can see Ole Miss essentially has seven defenders in the box (nickel back Vernon Dasher is just a shade outside the LSU tight end Foster Moreau on the left, but Dasher’s still well within range to defend the run).
Seven defenders in the box is pretty standard. But Ole Miss couldn’t stop the run with just seven. So, after Edwards-Helaire’s 17-yard run, the Rebels bring eight defenders.
LSU is still in the I-formation, the exact same look as the previous play; but Ole Miss has now brought down an additional defensive back to stop the run. Dasher (2) is head up on Moreau, and freshman safety Nevin Wells (1) is to Dasher’s left and will rush off the edge.
The entire Ole Miss front steps forward upon the snap of the football, and LSU wide receiver Stephen Sullivan beats his defender on a crossing route over the middle to pick up 19 yards to the Ole Miss 33.
Three plays later, LSU scored its first touchdown of the game on a 21-yard pass from Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase.
Now, here’s a three-play sequence just before the end of the first quarter that showed how effective LSU set up its play action passes. The key figure here is 6-foot-3, 221-pound sophomore receiver Racey McMath. On the first two plays of the drive, LSU essentially runs the same play, once to the right, then flipping it to the left. McMath sets up behind Moreau on both plays, and he motions to the other side to help run block. Lanard Fournette rushes for seven yards on the first play, five on the second.
Then, offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger pulls the play-action trigger again. McMath motions again to the right, slips past his defenders upon the snap, and catches an out route toward the sideline for a 23-yard gain to the Ole Miss 36.
“When you’re LSU and run the ball really well, play action is going to be critical,” Burrow said. “We were able to hit it tonight.”
“Grant Delpit for Heisman!”: Devin White shouted the phrase during postgame interviews, while LSU’s starting strong safety was surrounded by reporters. Grant Delpit dipped his head in embarrassment and shooed White away: “Aight. Aight.”
No defensive player has won the Heisman since Michigan’s Charles Woodson in 1997. A few have come close since then: Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o finished second in Heisman voting in 2012; Nebraska defensive lineman Ndmaukong Suh finished fourth in 2009; and Michigan linebacker Jabrill Peppers finished fifth in 2016.
Delpit is LSU’s third-leading tackler (27), and he leads the team with 6½ tackles for loss and is tied for the team lead in both interceptions (2) and sacks (3).
When The Advocate pointed out White might not be joking, Delpit said: “It’s a little early for that. Probably have to make a couple more plays for that.”
If Delpit were required to send a sequence of plays to the Downtown Athletic Club, he may consider sending when he nearly single handedly forced Ole Miss into a three-and-out at the end of the first quarter.
LSU forced Ole Miss’ Top 10 passing offense into four consecutive three-and-outs, and quarterback Jordan Ta’amu finished the game 19 of 38 passing for 178 yards and an interception.
Delpit intercepted Ta’amu on the second play of the game, and then caused havoc on the final drive of the first quarter.
On the first play, Delpit blocks a Ta’amu pass and nearly intercepts it. Then, he nearly sacks Ta’amu on the next play, only to finally sack the quarterback on the next play.
Perhaps it is a little early. Makes you wonder what “a couple more plays” might look like, though.