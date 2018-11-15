LSU women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas gives her team report cards after every game, grading certains aspects of the Lady Tigers’ game like shooting, defense and rebounding.
Those grades determine how much the team runs during practice. If there are A’s across the board, they’re in the clear. Once the grades start trending toward C’s, D’s and F’s, they get “punished,” junior forward Ayana Mitchell explained.
“It’s a learning process,” Mitchell said. “With every game, we try to improve and get better, individually and as a team. Each game we try to just improve and get better, even if its just by a little bit. It’s not so much of the punishment, but it’s about those little things to fix moving forward.”
The little things are going to be paramount as LSU’s schedule continues to get tougher, starting with Tulane on Thursday.
Through two games, the Lady Tigers are outrebounding opponents 79-72 and have an average of seven less turnovers per game, but they have struggled with shooting from the field and the free-throw line. LSU is shoot 43-of-111 from the field, 6-of-24 from three-point territory and 36-of-65 from the free-throw line.
Likewise, Tulane is a solid defensive team, allowing only 56 points and forcing 22 turnovers in their first game against Texas Southern.
“Tulane for us is kind of always like our rival because they’re in Louisiana,” Mitchell said. “They’re a great team to face. They have quite a few shooters, and their post play is finessed around the rim. Going into the game, I think our main focus is just going to be focusing on their style of play and what we can do in order to stop them.”
Fargas said a big emphasis in the preseason was the outside shooting and affirmed it only comes better with repetition and practice.
Mitchell has stood out on an LSU team that lost its two leading scorers in Raigyne Louis and Chloe Jackson. She is excelling as a 6-foot-2 forward in the Southeastern Conference, which is dominated by players much taller.
Mitchell is versatile on both sides of the court. Fargas called her a “beast” because of her ability to guard and score from any position. She elevated her game even more this season, totaling two double-doubles and leading the team with 33 rebounds in two games.
“It’s definitely a great feeling to get off to a great start,” Mitchell said. “But I don’t go into a game thinking like ‘I have to get a double-double.’ It’s just go in and do my job. Do whatever my team needs me to do in order to win.”
Despite the obvious boost she brings to the team, Mitchell said there is no one superstar.
Mitchell said the identity of this LSU team is it cohesiveness. No one player that sticks out more than the others.
“When you have people that can shoot the three like Jailyn Richard-Harris or people who can split the lane and finish at the rack like (Khayla Pointer), you really don’t know how to stop those type of players,” Mitchell said. “When you have such a variety of people who score in different ways and bring different things to the table, there really isn’t superstar.”
Despite Mitchell’s hesitance to call herself a superstar, there’s no doubt she stands out to the opposition. Fargas said Mitchell is humble, and that helps the team.
Mitchell might be a leader, but players like sophomore guard Khayla Pointer and junior guard Jaelyn Richard-Harris have stepped up in ball handling positions vacated by Louis and Jackson.
Pointer and Richard-Harris average 13 points a piece.
“We’ve said that Mitchell needs touches, no question about it,” Fargas said. “If she’s running hard to the rim in transition, guards have to give her a look. But it has been more by committee. We’re spreading the wealth if you will, so she’s not feeling that it’s all on her.”
Mitchell produces just as much as a leader off the court as she does on it. Fargas said she recognizes that as a leader on this team, she cannot have an off day.
Mitchell is learning everyday how to grow into that leadership role.
“Not everybody has followers,” Fargas said of Mitchell learning the role. “They may say ‘I’m a leader,’ but you’re not a leader without a follower. She’s got some great ones that are looking at her and looking to follow her lead and who will respond to her in a positive way.”