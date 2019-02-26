Former LSU defensive analyst Leon Wright has been hired as a cornerbacks coach at Mercer, the Georgia-based university announced Tuesday.
Wright spent the 2018 season as defensive back analyst for the Tigers, a role held by coaches who generally break down film, prepare game plans and, per NCAA rules, cannot have direct contact with players.
Welcome to Macon, @CoachWright7! #BearNation, get to know our new cornerbacks coach. 👊 📰➡️ https://t.co/S4znrsevS7 pic.twitter.com/us4WALVoaM— Mercer Football (@MercerFootball) February 26, 2019
Wright is the latest of several LSU analysts to leave the university for other coaching roles.
Defensive analyst Kevin Coyle left in October to become the defensive coordinator of the start-up league Alliance of American Football's Atlanta Legends. Coyle is now head coach, and former Tigers analyst Mark Criner is a linebackers coach on Coyle's staff.
On Feb. 15, former LSU player and analyst Brad Kragthorpe joined the coaching staff with the Cincinnati Bengals.
LSU has eight analysts listed on its coaching staff, having recently hired Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Mark Hutson as an offensive analyst and former LSU player August Mangin as a defensive analyst.
Wright, a 2010 Duke graduate, was a defensive graduate assistant at LSU on two separate occasions, under former head coach Les Miles from 2013 to 2015 and coach Ed Orgeron from 2016-2017.
"We're thrilled to have Leon Wright joining our football staff," Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb said in a press release. "Not only does Leon have coaching experience at all levels of college football, but he was a really, really talented player during his time at Duke.
Wright was an All-ACC cornerback for the Blue Devils in 2009, and he signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants.