Two weeks ago, with his LSU baseball team still grinding its gears looking for a way forward, Jay Johnson stood at a dry erase board in the team room at Alex Box Stadium and laid everything out for his players.
“I drew out how they select teams for the NCAA tournament,” Johnson said. “And this is how they select teams to play at home in the NCAA tournament. Just try to get them thinking, ‘This is what’s going to decide this,’ and funneling it back to the only way we’re going to be in consideration for anything in regards to this is how we play.
“I think we’re moving in a good direction.”
That last statement isn’t coachspeak on Johnson’s part. The results on the field back him up.
Since that white board tutorial, LSU has won five of its past six Southeastern Conference games at home against Missouri and Georgia and six out eight overall after Tuesday night’s 10-6 win over Nicholls State.
Like a lot of the Tigers’ wins this season, the victory over the Colonels wasn’t an artistic triumph. LSU committed three more errors (it must be noted the Tigers only had two errors in three games with Georgia) and led 10-0 before giving up five runs in the ninth to result in a squirmy final frame.
The win was typical of these Tigers. At times the bats get stuck in the freezer. The pitching except for Ma’Khail Hilliard’s starts seems like constant patchwork. And LSU fielders can look like a bunch of matadors waving at hit balls like they were charging bulls.
But at this early stage of the Johnson regime, wins need to be taken for what they are without a preponderance of judgment. Despite the creaks and groans, the Tigers are now 30-14 overall and tied for third in the overall SEC standings at 12-9. Because of that, LSU has gamely climbed into the conversation to be one of the 16 NCAA tournament regional hosts with three weeks left in the regular season plus the SEC tournament.
The prospect of being a top-eight national seed still looks like a pipe dream barring a closing rush like Paul Mainieri’s second LSU team put on back in 2008. But LSU comes out of the Nicholls State game with a No. 14 RPI and the beginnings of NCAA tournament projections around the country that are starting to point to the Tigers as a regional host.
To be sure, for LSU and the rest of the SEC the No. 1-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (41-4) have vanished over the horizon. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot for everyone else to play for in the meantime.
The Tigers have to their credit played their way into having a lot to play for. Conventional wisdom has long pointed to teams needing 17 SEC wins to have a chance to grab one of those 16 coveted regional host sites. LSU has to go on the road for two of its last three SEC series — trips to Alabama and Vanderbilt sandwiched around a final home series with Ole Miss — but all three of those teams have losing SEC records. Bama is 9-12, the Rebels (a preseason top-10 team) are 7-14 and Vandy is 10-11.
The opportunity is there for LSU to grab if the Tigers can basically come home and post an overall winning record in those last nine SEC games. The chance to put, to use Johnson’s phrasing, more quality “hay in the barn” before the NCAA baseball selection committee completes its work is right in front of them.
“The hay we put in the barn is in terms of what we accomplish on the field,” he said. “That goes back to being in the right mindset, improving things, winning tight baseball games, things we’ve been driving home since the second we got here.”
Johnson didn’t choose to describe his team as having found positive momentum at this increasingly critical stage of the season. He more prefers to see it as a maturation process.
“Creating awareness is so important, awareness of the things they need to do to be successful and committing to those when things go bad,” Johnson said. “That’s just maturing and part of the process. I definitely think there’s something to that. Being consistent this time of year and not letting any external things get in the way.”
More and more lately, this LSU team isn’t letting anything get in its way of working toward a mighty big goal: having teams come to The Box for their NCAA regional instead of the Tigers having to go play elsewhere.