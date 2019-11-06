If the regular season ended this week, LSU would play Alabama in a CFP semifinal in the Fiesta Bowl as the No. 2 and 3 seeds per the initial CFP rankings, while No. 1 Ohio State would play No. 4 Penn State in the Peach Bowl since that game is closest to home for the top-seeded Buckeyes. Of course, the season still has to play out with LSU and Bama and Ohio State-Penn State both helping shape the rankings. That makes a lot of this week’s bowl projections true projections. Many have Alabama as the No. 1 seed against No. 4 LSU in the Peach, assuming a win Saturday for the Crimson Tide. While a rematch may not be anything LSU or Alabama is looking forward to in the playoffs, it is a strong indication a lot of national writers believe the LSU-Bama loser still has a great chance to make the playoffs if they win out to finish 11-1. That’s probably truer for LSU, which has a stronger strength of schedule than Alabama. If LSU can win out and win the SEC championship on Dec. 7, the Tigers could well be headed right back to Atlanta three weeks later for the Peach as the No. 1 seed.

Rabalais: Ohio State passed the eye test, leaving LSU looking up in first CFP rankings The College Football Playoff selection committee went with the eyeball test over the résumé when it came to this season’s initial rankings rel…

The projections

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State

CollegeFootballNews.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State

CollegeSportsMadness.com: Peach Bowl vs. Ohio State

Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama

Steve Deace, SI Wolverine Digest: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama

Jason Kirk, BannerSociety.com: Peach Bowl vs. Ohio State

Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama

Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State

Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama

Steve Petrella, Action Network: Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama

Michael Shapiro, SI.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson

Erick Smith, USA Today: Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State

Joe Tansey, BleacherReport.com: Peach Bowl vs. Clemson

Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson

Bowl guide

Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Atlanta (ESPN) — 10 projections

Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN) — 7 projections

CFP National Championship Game: 7 p.m., Jan. 13, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN) — 1 projection