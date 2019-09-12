Joe Burrow played so well against Texas that he sent sports books across the nation into panic mode.
Burrow's 471 yards passing, four touchdowns and an interception — including a trademark 61-yard touchdown pass in the final minutes — not only helped LSU beat Texas 45-38, it made it clear that the senior quarterback was no longer a long-shot to win the Heisman.
Any bettor who had gambled before the season that the 6-foot-4, 216-pound Burrow would win the award was feeling pretty good: Burrow started with 200/1 preseason odds to win the Heisman.
And as skeptics turned into believers, they clamored to find the odds they'd once ignored.
Too late.
Burrow is now among the predicted leaders to win, and according to Circa Sports in Las Vegas, he's actually the favorite at 3/1 odds.
And while Tigers QB1 was shredding the Texas secondary, there wasn't anything bettors could do about it. Heisman betting is typically not available as games are being played, which gave sports books a short window to quickly adjust their odds.
Heisman betting has only been allowed in Nevada since 2015, so Burrow is easily the most dramatic odds shift in that time frame. All winners were all 50/1 odds or higher at some point in time.
So how'd this shift happen?
"Even just a handful of small bets at prices like 200/1, 150/1 and 100/1 in the preseason can really put a dent in your liability," said Matt Lindeman, an oddsmaker at Circa Sports. "So when a long shot like Burrow gets off to a scorching start, you have to aggressively adjust his odds to avoid losing a significant amount in the event he wins."
And looking ahead at LSU's schedule, the odds had to change.
"With games against Northwestern State, Vanderbilt and Utah State coming up, and at the rate the LSU offense is performing, his stat line could be pretty gaudy in a few weeks," Lindeman said. "Another factor is that preseason co-favorite (Clemson quarterback) Trevor Lawrence is off to a slow start with a 2-to-3 interception ratio after two games, and with a weak schedule remaining, may not be throwing the ball much in the second half this season."