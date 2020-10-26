BR.missourilsu.101120 HS 1664.JPG
Buy Now

LSU wide receiver Trey Palmer (33) on the field in the first half against Missouri, Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU kick returner Trey Palmer made history on Saturday night, when he returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter of a 52-24 win over South Carolina.

It was the first time an LSU player returned a kickoff for a touchdown in Tiger Stadium since Oct. 17, 1981, when Eric Martin returned a kickoff for a score against Kentucky.

LSU's BJ Ojulari named SEC freshman defensive lineman of the week

Palmer has been named the Southeastern Conference's special teams player of the week, the league announced Monday morning. He totaled 118 kickoff return yards on two returns Saturday night.

The 6-foot, 180-pound sophomore and Kentwood graduate set the Tigers ahead 38-17 with the score with 11 minutes left in the third quarter, and the play blew open what ended up being a dominant and much-needed victory for the program.

Palmer is one of 10 players in Division I to have returned a kickoff for a touchdown this season. Baylor's Trestan Ebner and UL's Chris Smith have both returned two kickoffs for scores.

LSU (2-2) next plays at Auburn (3-2) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

LSU film room: Inside the third down, goal line and defensive adjustments the Tigers made

TJ Finley says LSU has its 'swagger back' after South Carolina win; can it continue?

Get your LSU gear here: Hats | Jerseys | Sweatshirts | T-shirts | Face Coverings

Disclosure: These are affiliate links, meaning, at no additional cost to you, The Advocate may earn a commission on purchases made via clicks on those links.

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments