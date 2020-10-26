LSU kick returner Trey Palmer made history on Saturday night, when he returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter of a 52-24 win over South Carolina.
It was the first time an LSU player returned a kickoff for a touchdown in Tiger Stadium since Oct. 17, 1981, when Eric Martin returned a kickoff for a score against Kentucky.
Palmer has been named the Southeastern Conference's special teams player of the week, the league announced Monday morning. He totaled 118 kickoff return yards on two returns Saturday night.
The 6-foot, 180-pound sophomore and Kentwood graduate set the Tigers ahead 38-17 with the score with 11 minutes left in the third quarter, and the play blew open what ended up being a dominant and much-needed victory for the program.
Palmer is one of 10 players in Division I to have returned a kickoff for a touchdown this season. Baylor's Trestan Ebner and UL's Chris Smith have both returned two kickoffs for scores.
LSU (2-2) next plays at Auburn (3-2) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.