FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two days before the LSU basketball team’s penultimate Southeastern Conference game, Will Wade lamented the fact that his Tigers had been inconsistent over the past month.

Going into Wednesday night’s game at Arkansas, LSU had followed two of its three February wins with back-to-back setbacks and also fell after its other victory that month.

Therefore, the inability to put together the most modest of winning streaks was a concern for Wade considering the postseason, when teams don’t get another chance after a loss in either the Southeastern Conference or NCAA tournaments, is approaching.

It’s still a concern after a 99-90 loss to Arkansas in which LSU experienced some of the deficiencies that plagued it in dropping five of its previous eight games.

At the top of the list: Poor defense.

In the Tigers’ five road losses since being ambushed by lowly Vanderbilt on Feb. 5, they have allowed more than 90 points three times and gave up 88 in another. Those five opponents averaged 91.7 points per game.

Another commonality in those losses is double-digit deficits.

Vanderbilt led by 13 points in the first half and Alabama (18), Florida (19) and Arkansas (23) all held commanding leads in the second half on their way to taking down the Tigers after they started 8-0 in league play.

On Wednesday night, it was Arkansas’ turn to dominate.

The Razorbacks scored 55 points in the first half with guards Mason Jones and Jimmy Whitt combining for 32 — two fewer than the LSU team had in the first 20 minutes.

“We just came out kind of sluggish,” LSU guard Javonte Smart said. “We didn’t play hard enough.”

With its NCAA tournament hopes hanging by a thread, the Razorbacks certainly did.

When asked about Arkansas winning a game it had to have, Wade said his team needed it as well even though LSU had clinched a top-four seed and double-bye for the SEC tournament when Mississippi State lost to South Carolina on Tuesday night.

“We haven’t played well back-to-back in a month,” Wade said. “We needed to play better than we did, too.

“I mean, everybody at this time of the year is playing for something and needs to play well,” he said. “But I thought Arkansas played with great energy. … They did a really, really good job.”

When the Razorbacks weren’t being aggressive on offense and drawing most of the 35 fouls LSU committed on that end of the floor, they were attacking on defense.

Arkansas was sent to the free-throw line 54 times and made 36, while LSU got only 23 chances and made 17. Even with 18 misses, the Razorbacks outscored the Tigers by 19 points from the charity stripe.

Wade, who was clearly frustrated with the officiating throughout the game, wouldn’t comment — saying he didn’t want to get fined.

When asked if he ever had a team that committed 34 fouls in a game (one of the 35 was a technical called on Trendon Watford), he said, “No … no.”

There was no denying Wade wanted to say something.

Seven of LSU’s fouls came in the final 1:40 when the Tigers had gotten the deficit under double digits and were trying to get the Razorbacks to miss their free throws.

Even the other 28 were way too many for a team that averaged just 15.3 in its first 29 games. The Tigers had more than 20 just six times before Wednesday night, with a high of 25 in the second game of the season at VCU.

“Statistically-speaking, coming into the game we’ve fouled the least of anybody in the SEC,” Wade said. “That’s the one good part about our defense, everything else about our defense is awful.

“The one thing we hadn’t done all year is foul, but that’s the way it goes,” he said. “We fouled jump shooters, we fouled them inside. It just really hurt us.”

Jones, the SEC’s leading scorer at 20.3 points a game, finished with 36 points and Whitt had 26 to go with 15 rebounds and five assists.

“We did a poor job, we lost him in transition,” Wade said of Jones. “We didn’t make him make some of those tough shots. We just lost him in transition and he made a bunch of layups; he’s a tremendous player.

“Whitt cuts and moves without the ball. When they drive, you sink and lose him, From 10 to 15 feet, it’s like a layup for him … you just lose him over the course of the offense.”