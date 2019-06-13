After having Sha'Carri Richardson make the list of 10 semifinalists for The Bowerman Award on the women's side Wednesday, LSU is the only school to have two athletes among the men's semifinalists.
The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced Thursday that the Tigers' Mondo Duplantis and JuVaughn Harrison are semifinalists for the men's Bowerman.
Duplantis, a freshman pole vaulter who turned pro on Monday and finished fourth at the Bislett Games in Oslo, Norway, on Thursday, has been on the list since the start of the indoor season in early January.
Duplantis, who set the collegiate indoor and outdoor records in his only college season, is joined by Harrison, who became the first athlete in the 98-year history of the NCAA outdoor championships to win the long and triple jump titles at the same meet.
The list of semifinalists will be cut down to three finalists on each side next week with the winners to be announced at the USTFCCCA convention in December.