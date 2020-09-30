There is no certainty yet that LSU will be getting back perhaps its best defensive player, but Tigers coach Ed Orgeron shared confidence that All-American cornerback Derek Stingley will be ready to play against Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Stingley practiced with a gold non-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice, which means the sophomore has been medically cleared for at least minimal athletic activity by team doctors after spending Friday night in a hospital due to an illness.
On the CBS broadcast, announcer Brad Nessler said LSU officials told them they believed it was an allergic reaction. Orgeron said Wednesday the medical test results never produced any definitive answers for what caused the reaction.
"I do believe that he should play," Orgeron said on Wednesday's weekly SEC teleconference. "It's not conclusive yet that he's going to play, but I do believe he's going to play."
Stingley missed LSU's 44-34 loss to Mississippi State, when LSU's defense struggled in Stingley's absence, surrendering a Southeastern Conference single-game record 623 yards passing.
In the days since the loss, Orgeron and several LSU players have noted the impact of Stingley's absence and look forward to his return against Vanderbilt.
"We believe in Derek," Orgeron said. "Derek's one of our best players, one of our best corners in the country — especially when you're playing a lot of man coverage like we are. Obviously he's a force and he's a difference."