BR.lsuarkansasmain.112419 HS 428.JPG
Buy Now

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) on the field before kickoff between LSU and Arkansas, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

There is no certainty yet that LSU will be getting back perhaps its best defensive player, but Tigers coach Ed Orgeron shared confidence that All-American cornerback Derek Stingley will be ready to play against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

How a 'hesitant' Myles Brennan can improve as LSU's QB; 'It's a matter of making the decision'

Stingley practiced with a gold non-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice, which means the sophomore has been medically cleared for at least minimal athletic activity by team doctors after spending Friday night in a hospital due to an illness.

On the CBS broadcast, announcer Brad Nessler said LSU officials told them they believed it was an allergic reaction. Orgeron said Wednesday the medical test results never produced any definitive answers for what caused the reaction.

LSU LT Dare Rosenthal still 'questionable' for Vanderbilt, Ed Orgeron says; Wire available

"I do believe that he should play," Orgeron said on Wednesday's weekly SEC teleconference. "It's not conclusive yet that he's going to play, but I do believe he's going to play."

Stingley missed LSU's 44-34 loss to Mississippi State, when LSU's defense struggled in Stingley's absence, surrendering a Southeastern Conference single-game record 623 yards passing.

In the days since the loss, Orgeron and several LSU players have noted the impact of Stingley's absence and look forward to his return against Vanderbilt.

"We believe in Derek," Orgeron said. "Derek's one of our best players, one of our best corners in the country — especially when you're playing a lot of man coverage like we are. Obviously he's a force and he's a difference."

LSU's Zach Von Rosenberg named Ray Guy Award punter of the week

Derek Stingley Sr. shares moments from LSU's star corner's 'scary' Friday night in hospital

LSU corner Jay Ward played Saturday after surgery on torn meniscus, Ed Orgeron says

Get your LSU gear here: Hats | Jerseys | Sweatshirts | T-shirts | Face Coverings

Disclosure: These are affiliate links, meaning, at no additional cost to you, The Advocate may earn a commission on purchases made via clicks on those links.

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments