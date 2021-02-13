After having an impressive spring 2020 schedule stopped cold by the coronavirus pandemic, any team would be enthusiastic about getting going again in 2021.
But this promises to be an extra-special spring for the LSU women’s golf team.
Not only are the Tigers coming off a strong fall that had them positioned at No. 1 in the country at one point and currently No. 3 in the Golfstat.com team rankings. Not only are they hosting their annual LSU Tiger Golf Classic in April (one of the tournaments wiped out last spring), but the Tigers will also host an NCAA Regional in May at The University Club.
And between LSU’s tournaments, March 31-April 3, sophomore Ingrid Lindblad (the world’s No. 3-ranked women’s amateur player) will tee it up in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, another event that got wiped out last year.
“We are ranked high,” LSU coach Garrett Runion said. “(But) our mindset is to be better at the end than we are now, in our home tournament, regional and nationals.”
The Tigers aren’t ranked high everywhere, though. Runion cited a pre-spring coaches’ poll that has LSU at No. 13 and has his talented team a bit ticked off.
“They said we Ingrid was good but that we didn’t have any depth,” Runion said. “That made them mad. As a coach I loved it. Hopefully we can come out with a little more of a chip on our shoulder. We want to prove them wrong, that we are that deep and are that good.
“But we have to stay healthy.”
Sticking to COVID-19 protocols is the key in a tightly packed schedule where one ill-timed outbreak or contact tracing issue could sideline LSU from as many as three tournaments. To try to help in the health department, the Southeastern Conference has required schools to play their regular-season tournaments within the SEC footprint, mostly in events hosted by league schools.
The result will be a string of tough fields that should have SEC teams well-prepared for NCAA competition.
“This will be the hardest schedule any SEC school has ever played,” Runion said. “It’s just about an SEC championship tournament every week.”
The SEC’s player and freshman of the year in 2020, Lindblad picked up on her All-American form in the fall with a strong 70.78 stroke average and top-10 finishes in all three starts. She also competed in the Arnold Palmer Cup (a Ryder Cup-like collegiate event) for the winning International team.
On the U.S. side in the Palmer Cup was fellow sophomore Latanna Stone, second on the team in the fall with a 73.0 stroke average and currently ranked No. 136 in the world. They’re joined in the starting lineup by Spanish freshman Carla Tejedo, the world No. 87 player who carded a 73.78 fall stroke average.
Stone won the Women’s Orlando International Amateur back home in Florida in January.
“She’s not sneaking up on anybody, but she’s been a bit in Ingrid’s shadow,” Runion said. “Hopefully she can get an individual win this spring. I think she can do it.”
Also in the lineup for LSU’s season opening tournament — the Moon Golf Invitational starting Sunday in Melbourne, Florida — will be senior Kendall Griffin and junior Presley Baggett, the 2019 Louisiana freshman of the year. Griffin had a 75.78 average in the fall while Baggett is seeing her first action of the season.
LSU WOMEN’S GOLF SCHEDULE
DATE TOURNAMENT
Sunday-Tuesday Moon Golf Invitational (Melbourne, Fla.)
Feb. 22-23 Icon Invitational (Houston)
March 1-3 Gamecock Intercollegiate (Columbia, S.C.)
March 19-21 Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic (Athens, Ga.)
April 6-7 LSU Tiger Golf Classic (The University Club)
April 14-17 SEC Championships (Birmingham, Ala.)
May 10-12 NCAA Regional (The University Club)
May 21-26 NCAA Championship (Scottsdale, Ariz.)