SCOTTSDALE, Ariz — The offense traded practice jerseys Saturday afternoon during LSU's second open bowl practice for the Fiesta Bowl.
Per tradition at the end of the season, the defensive players swapped jerseys on Friday. Most of the defenders, like linebackers Devin White and Jacob Phillips returned to wearing their jerseys on Saturday.
Saturday was LSU's first practice in full pads, and cornerbacks Kary Vincent and Terrence Alexander rotated in at first team corner, as LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said at his airport news conference Thursday night.
Can't see video below? Click here.
On offense, quarterback Joe Burrow threw passes while wearing center Lloyd Cushenberry's jersey, which was a bit loose, and tight end Foster Moreau caught passes wearing offensive guard Garrett Brumfield's jersey.
According to 247Sports, the No. 1 pro-style quarterback DJ Uiagelelei attended the practice, which was open to the public, and watched from the sideline.
#LSU has 5-star and No. 1 pro-style QB DJ Uiagalelei watching the team at Fiesta Bowl practice.Here’s more on their push in California for one of the best players in America. https://t.co/DlJdzgJdYd pic.twitter.com/32u8rqA4Ex— Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) December 29, 2018
LSU will have its final practice on Sunday, which is not open to the media.