A day after the NCAA's early signing period finished, LSU picked up a commitment for next year's recruiting class.
Three-star Edna Karr wide receiver Aaron Anderson committed to LSU on Saturday morning, becoming the seventh player to pledge to the Tigers 2022 recruiting class.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound junior is the nation's No. 55 rated wide receiver, according to 247Sports Composite rankings, and he's the No. 14 overall recruit in Louisiana.
Anderson also holds offers from Arkansas, Colorado and Virginia.
The Louisiana native is the second wide receiver to commit to LSU's 2022 class, joining Green Oaks High's Decoldest Crawford, the nation's No. 57 wide receiver.
LSU's class ranks third nationally behind Ohio State and Penn State, and ranks first in the Southeastern Conference.