Perhaps the most talked-about ankle in south Louisiana jittered underneath a plastic folding table, while reporters prodded questions about its health.

The ankle was "feeling pretty good," LSU safety Grant Delpit said in his first interview since suffering the injury Oct. 26 against Auburn.

The Associated Press Midseason All-American said his ankle "loosened up a little bit" when he warmed up for practice Monday, his first return to action after taking last week off under the direction of Tigers coach Ed Orgeron.

There wasn't much need for LSU to play Delpit against Arkansas, a struggling program playing with an interim coach that hasn't won a Southeastern Conference game since 2017.

Orgeron decided to sit Delpit for true freshman Maurice Hampton, whom Orgeron said "did some really good things" in LSU's 56-20 win over Arkansas, the first start of Hampton's career.

Now Delpit "is full speed," Orgeron said, back in time for the regular-season finale between No. 1 LSU (11-0, 7-0 SEC) and Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Tiger Stadium.

Is the 6-foot-3, 203-pound junior back to 100% health?

Delpit said he's "close to it"; he's "getting there."

"I think this week of rest was good for me," Delpit said. "I came out today. ... It's an injury, and I've got to play through it."

No one had to convince him to play against Alabama. That "wasn't a question," Delpit said. He said he told the LSU staff: Strap me up. Tape it. Do whatever you gotta do. But I'm on that field.

Delpit had two tackles in LSU's historic 46-41 win over Alabama, which vaulted the Tigers to the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. But LSU also had two weeks to prepare for the game, because the Tigers didn't have a game following their 23-20 victory over Auburn.

Even with that recovery time, Orgeron said he didn't know if any other players would have played against Alabama in the same circumstance. Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also was playing through a much-publicized ankle injury, returning after a tightrope surgery he underwent after suffering the injury against Arkansas.

Although the details of Delpit's injury have not been fully disclosed, Orgeron said that Delpit's ankle was "very sore" and limited him from making tackles in open space because he couldn't bend or run "like he wants to."

Some of those issues flared in LSU's 58-37 win at Ole Miss, when Delpit was at the center of some defensive blunders as the Rebels put up 614 offensive yards, 402 on the ground.

"A lot of people don't understand what's going on behind the scenes," Delpit said. "I just try to go out there and play and give my all, really. That's something that people should never question: my character, my love for the game.

"That's the thing with this defense, also. We go out there and play. When we're on the field, we go 100%. It doesn't matter if you're hurt, nagged up, anything. You're on that field, you gotta go 100. That's something I can credit myself to."

That kind of commitment is almost necessary in LSU's secondary, a unit that has taken several depth hits since the summer. Former four-star safety Kelvin Joseph transferred to Kentucky in August, starting free safety Todd Harris suffered a season-ending knee injury against Northwestern State and safety Kenan Jones entered the NCAA transfer portal soon after.

The Harris injury "was unfortunate," Delpit said, and it forced a once-flexible secondary to stick to specialized positions.

JaCoby Stevens began to play closer to the line of scrimmage in defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's "quarters" safety position, which plays more like a safety/linebacker hybrid and can either drop in coverage or rush into the backfield.

Delpit, who played "quarters" last season, shifted to free safety, playing the post and covering the deep ends of the field.

The arrangement played to their strengths, Delpit said, and Stevens was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after recording three sacks against Arkansas.

"Ride the hot hand," Delpit said. "Get him in there close to the ball and make plays."

Delpit said he got the signal he'd be resting against Arkansas early in the week, and he spent time mentoring and preparing Hampton for the first start of his career.

Hampton, a two-sport star who turned down $1.8 million in the Major League Baseball draft to enroll at LSU, was nervous.

Delpit said he "had a great talk" with Hampton before the game, and the 6-foot, 214-pound freshman made an open-field tackle on a zone-read run on Arkansas' first play of the game.

"All his nerves went out the window right there," Delpit said.

Hampton finished with six tackles.

Although Delpit sat out against Arkansas, Delpit was named one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award on Monday, an award given to the nation's top defensive back.

Delpit ranks fourth on the team with 50 tackles, he's yet to record a sack, and he has two tackles for loss and an interception — numbers that fall short of his production last season (9½ tackles for loss, five sacks, five interceptions), when he was named a unanimous All-American.

Delpit knows "I haven't made a lot of big-time plays or anything like that," and he still has more to prove.

"I’m not complaining," he said. "We’re winning. So as far as that goes, just keep doing what we’re doing and get some wins.”