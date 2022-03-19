BR.bethunecookmanlsu.031222 HS 1623.JPG

LSU head coach Jay Johnson steps out of the dugout to speak to LSU pinch hitter Josh Pearson (39) against Bethune-Cookman, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: No. 4 LSU vs. Texas A&M

WHEN: 2 p.m., Sunday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

STREAMING: SEC Network

RADIO: WTGE-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 4 by Collegiate Baseball. Texas A&M is unranked.

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; Texas A&M — LHP Ryan Prager

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU is still missing its starting catcher, Alex Milazzo, and left fielder, Gavin Dugas, though both were seen warming up ahead of Saturday's game. Dugas was out with an illness while Milazzo has been nursing a knee injury since the first weekend of March. If neither play on Sunday against a left-handed pitcher, it'll be interesting to see if LSU coach Jay Johnson moves Giovanni DiGiacomo to right field again to add veteran security and who he plays at left after Drew Bianco misread of a fly ball in left field cost the Tigers a run on Friday night.

For more LSU sports updates, sign up for our newsletter at theadvocate.com/lsunewsletter