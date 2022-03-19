WHO: No. 4 LSU vs. Texas A&M
WHEN: 2 p.m., Sunday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
STREAMING: SEC Network
RADIO: WTGE-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 4 by Collegiate Baseball. Texas A&M is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; Texas A&M — LHP Ryan Prager
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU is still missing its starting catcher, Alex Milazzo, and left fielder, Gavin Dugas, though both were seen warming up ahead of Saturday's game. Dugas was out with an illness while Milazzo has been nursing a knee injury since the first weekend of March. If neither play on Sunday against a left-handed pitcher, it'll be interesting to see if LSU coach Jay Johnson moves Giovanni DiGiacomo to right field again to add veteran security and who he plays at left after Drew Bianco misread of a fly ball in left field cost the Tigers a run on Friday night.