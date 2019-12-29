ESPN SEC Network host Dari Nowkhah apologized Sunday morning after unknowingly being the first person to tell LSU quarterback Joe Burrow about the tragic death of Carley McCord, the daughter-in-law of offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

After LSU defeated Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday, Burrow did a live post-game interview Nowkhah, Marcus Spears and Tim Tebow. During the interview, Nowkhah asked Burrow if he sensed how the tragedy affected Ensminger during the game.

Burrow appeared to be caught off-guard by the question and said he didn't know about the crash.

In a series of tweets, Nowkhah apologized for how the interview unfolded.

"I obviously feel horrible to have been the one to have broken the news of Carley McCord’s passing to Joe, and have shared my apologies and sincere condolences with LSU," he said. "Our live interview with Joe was several hours after the news broke & was a major storyline of last night’s game. With that said, we shouldn’t have assumed he was aware, and that’s on us."

We never intended to hurt Joe & we will learn from this mistake. My heart goes out to the McCord & Ensminger families, and the entire LSU family, during this incredibly tragic time. I hope they, including LSU fans, will accept this apology. (4/4) — Dari Nowkhah (@ESPNDari) December 29, 2019

A few hours before kickoff, McCord was one of five victims who died in a small plane crash in Lafayette.

The flight was headed to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl.

McCord was 30 years old. Her husband is Ensminger's son, Steven Ensminger Jr.

