lsuoklahoma.122919 HS 5136.JPG
Buy Now

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gives a postgame interview following the Tigers' 63-28 win over Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

ESPN SEC Network host Dari Nowkhah apologized Sunday morning after unknowingly being the first person to tell LSU quarterback Joe Burrow about the tragic death of Carley McCord, the daughter-in-law of offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

After LSU defeated Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday, Burrow did a live post-game interview Nowkhah, Marcus Spears and Tim Tebow. During the interview, Nowkhah asked Burrow if he sensed how the tragedy affected Ensminger during the game.

Burrow appeared to be caught off-guard by the question and said he didn't know about the crash.

In a series of tweets, Nowkhah apologized for how the interview unfolded.

"I obviously feel horrible to have been the one to have broken the news of Carley McCord’s passing to Joe, and have shared my apologies and sincere condolences with LSU," he said. "Our live interview with Joe was several hours after the news broke & was a major storyline of last night’s game. With that said, we shouldn’t have assumed he was aware, and that’s on us."

A few hours before kickoff, McCord was one of five victims who died in a small plane crash in Lafayette.

The flight was headed to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl.

McCord was 30 years old. Her husband is Ensminger's son, Steven Ensminger Jr.

View comments