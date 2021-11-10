Twelve hours after his team's huge season-opening blowout of UL-Monroe, LSU basketball coach Will Wade picked up another win.
The LSU Athletic Department received a national letter of intent Wednesday morning from five-star power forward Julian Phillips to kick off the early one-week signing period.
Phillips, a 6-foot-8, 200-pounder from the Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, made a nonbinding commitment to Wade and his program on Oct. 8.
He picked LSU over Clemson, Florida State, Tennessee and USC.
Phillips, who is ranked as the No. 14 overall prospect and No. 2 power forward nationally in the 2022 recruiting class by 247Sports, is one of two players expected to sign with LSU in the next week.
The other commitment came in Dec. 2020 from 6-8 small forward Devin Ree of Terry High School in Terry, Mississippi, just south of Jackson.
Ree, a four-star prospect, is ranked 85th on the 247Sports composite listing (No. 24 small forward) and is the No. 1 player in Mississippi.
Ree gave his verbal commitment to Wade after considering Auburn, Georgia, Memphis and Jackson State.
A native of Blythewood, South Carolina, Phillips is the sixth five-star recruit to sign with LSU since Wade became the Tigers' head coach in March 2017.
The others are Naz Reid and Emmitt Williams (2018), Trendon Watford (2019), Cam Thomas (2020) and Efton Reid (2021).
“Julian has a great feel for the game and is very cerebral on the court," Wade said in a news release. "He can play multiple positions because he shoots it well, is a great mover and is overall a very productive player.”
Phillips was a three-time all-state pick in South Carolina who averaged 20 points last season for Blythewood High School.
Phillips visited the LSU campus the weekend of June 28, just two days before taking an official visit to Florida State.
“I’m looking for a school I can play some good minutes in my freshman year, and come in and make an impact,” Phillips told 247Sports in July.
“I want to be at a school that will help me develop my game. The ultimate goal is to be an NBA player, so I want a school that will develop my game for the next level."