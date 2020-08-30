Months before his arrest, former LSU running back and Baton Rouge native Derrius Guice reportedly informed Washington NFL team officials of “anger issues" he had, according to statements made by his then-girlfriend to police.

The statements were disclosed in arrest warrants obtained and reported by the Washington Post.

In early August, Guice was arrested on multiple domestic violence counts, which prompted the Washington Football Team to release him.

The Washington Post, citing a search warrant filed in Loudoun County, reports Guice's then-girlfriend told investigators Washington referred him to a counseling service, which he attended three sessions of "around January or February."

However, it does not say if the team was aware of three incidents between February and April when Guice allegedly pushed and strangled the woman.

Guice, 23, turned himself in to authorities and faces one count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property. Strangulation is a Class 6 felony in Virginia.

Since his arrest, Guice has also been accused of rape when he was a student at LSU.

In a USA Today report, two former LSU students claim they were raped by former Tigers star running back when he was a freshman at the university in 2016.

The women are described as a former LSU tennis player and a student who didn't play sports. Their allegations were reportedly shared with at least two LSU coaches, an athletics administrator and a nurse, but the women said neither claim led to an investigation.

Neither woman reported the incidents to law enforcement, the report says, and campus and local police have no records.

Guice's legal representatives have denied allegations made against him.

