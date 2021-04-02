LSU junior pitcher Jaden Hill left LSU's game Friday night against Vanderbilt with an injury in the second inning.
Hill grimaced after throwing a pitch and turned his back to home plate. LSU's athletic trainer and coach Paul Mainieri jogged to the mound.
After a long conversation, Hill tried throwing one practice pitch. He turned around again and then walked off the field with LSU's athletic trainer.
Hill, who opened the season as LSU's ace and a possible first-round draft pick this summer, left the game with runners on first and second after an error on first baseman Tre' Morgan.
Sophomore left-hander Alex Brady entered in emergency relief. One batter later, he allowed a two-run double, and after a three-run homer, LSU suddenly trailed 5-0 in the second inning, minutes after Hill's injury.