1. WHAT WE LEARNED
Joe Burrow is not human. Just kidding. But he may be from the future. Even with a gimpy Clyde Edwards-Helaire (he played a little), the Heisman winner torched a vulnerable Oklahoma defense with an FBS-record tying seven first-half touchdown passes in the 63-28 win. It gave him 71 TD passes at LSU, breaking the record of 69 Tommy Hodson set in four seasons.
2. TRENDING NOW
LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger was clearly emotional before the game, having learned of the death of his daughter-in-law, local sports reporter Carley McCord, in a Lafayette plane crash. But he went on to call the entire game. “Credit to Steve Ensminger,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said at halftime. “He went through a tragedy and right now he’s calling the plays.”
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
Ranked No. 6 in the preseason there was the thought LSU could be a dark horse national championship candidate. But no one could have seen the record-smashing offense that has the Tigers back in a fourth straight national title game in New Orleans. LSU will likely be the favorite on Jan. 13. This looks like an awfully tough train to stop.