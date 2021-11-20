Someone had to step up.
For weeks, the LSU football team missed having that go-to wide receiver who can move the chains for the offense after Kayshon Boutte's season-ending lower-leg injury Oct. 9 against Kentucky.
At least Saturday night against UL-Monroe, that someone was true freshman Malik Nabers, who compiled 143 yards and one touchdown on four catches within the first half.
"I think he beat a lot of one-on-one coverages. There were a lot of times they were zero-blitzing us," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. "And other times I think (quarterback Max Johnson) got tired of throwing the ball to Jack (Bech), because Jack has been our main target."
On his second catch of the game, Nabers took a short screen from Johnson, then broke away up the middle, accelerating down the right sideline for 48 yards to put the Tigers on the 8-yard line in a drive that ended with LSU's opening touchdown.
The next play was even longer. Nabers captured a 19-yard pass up the middle, then ran the rest of the way to the end zone for a 68-yard touchdown. That put LSU up 17-7 going into halftime.
"Big plays field emotion, it really does," running back Tyrion Davis-Price said.
Nabers is a part of a true freshman class that has shared the wealth throughout this season. Until Saturday, true freshmen Bech, Brian Thomas Jr., Deion Smith and Nabers had a combined 86 receptions for 1,107 yards and eight touchdowns through seven games, about 43% of the team's total receiving yards.
Bech was the leader of the pack with 432 yards on 37 receptions, while Nabers was second in yards per reception at 12.87. (He had the third-most receptions of the four freshmen.)
"I think those guys are superb. Shame Malik got hurt. He'd probably started at the beginning of the year," Orgeron said. "Brian's coming to his own. Those guys are going to be two elite receivers for LSU."
But Nabers is still young, and that showed in the beginning of the second half when he missed two passes on the Tigers' opening drive. He did become the first receiver to have a 100-yard game since Boutte did so Oct. 2 against Auburn.
"Malik's a stud. He's done a good job of being aggressive and going up and attacking the ball," said Johnson, who completed 22 of 33 passes for 319 yards and two scores. "I actually missed him (on) a deep one, when we were pinned inside our 1. I could've hit him on that, but he's been a big playmaker for us."
LSU's passing offense is in the middle of the Southeastern Conference, ranking seventh, though that number might be higher had Boutte not been injured (through the Tigers' first six games, he had amassed 509 yards). Johnson's completion percentage through the Florida, Ole Miss and Alabama games was at 56%, and he hadn't surpassed more than 160 passing yards.
The concern prompted a quarterback competition leading up to last week's game against Arkansas, when true freshman Garrett Nussmeier played the majority of the game but didn't surpass Johnson for the job.
Even against a Sun Belt Conference neighbor in UL-Monroe, Nabers' first half served as the only spark for an offense still struggling to score.
He's part of a club of true freshmen who have gained experience in a year when the Tigers have struggled with injuries.
"We've got to finish drives, 27 points is not acceptable, so we've got to come to work next week," Johnson said.