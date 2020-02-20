After losing to Nicholls on Wednesday night, LSU coach Paul Mainieri wrote down every mistake his team had made, creating a list of what he needed to address with the players the next day.

Mainieri filled two pages with notes.

“Last night hurt,” Mainieri said Thursday afternoon. He grimaced. “That was a bad one.”

Fundamental mistakes and mental lapses plagued LSU throughout its 4-2 loss. Mainieri experimented with the infield as he continued searching for the best combination of players, but the changes left LSU exposed on defense.

LSU had sacrificed clean defense for powerful hitting its first four games. Against Nicholls, the bats never showed up. LSU struck out 10 times and, at one point, six innings passed without a hit.

After the game, LSU’s coaching staff discussed changes to give the lineup more balance and decrease defensive lapses. They decided to start freshman Wes Toups in left field and junior Hal Hughes at shortstop this weekend against Eastern Kentucky. Freshman Alex Milazzo will catch two games, and he might play as the designated hitter the other game.

“It was one thing after another that we should not do, a good team doesn't do,” Mainieri said of the loss to Nicholls. “There's a lot of growing up the team has to do. That is my responsibility.”

On Wednesday night, the Tigers left second base uncovered twice. They allowed a passed ball with a runner on third base, two outs and two strikes against the batter. They didn’t block a throw at first base. They also issued 11 free passes.

“Fundamentally, we've got to get better,” redshirt junior pitcher Eric Walker said.

The mistakes occurred, in part, because of players starting new positions. LSU put junior Zack Mathis at shortstop for the second straight game while giving sophomore Gavin Dugas his first career start at third base. LSU knew it needed to spend the early part of the season finding its regular lineup. It had to take chances.

But Mathis left second base uncovered to charge a bunt in the sixth inning, a mistake Mainieri thought might not have happened with Hughes at shortstop.

Freshman second baseman Cade Doughty threw the ball to the pitcher without anyone watching second base after a single. The runner advanced.

Mainieri suspected hiccups as he tinkered with the lineup, but the fundamental mistakes against Nicholls bothered him. He thought LSU didn’t try hard enough.

“We knew we would have some growing pains with this team,” junior right fielder Daniel Cabrera said, “but we've got to learn from last night's mistakes and not let them happen again.”

As Mainieri watched the game unfold, he also realized how one-dimensional LSU has looked on offense, something Mainieri has almost never thought about one of his LSU teams.

Mainieri wants the Tigers to win in different ways depending on the style of game, but they relied on home runs the first week of the season, especially against left-handed pitching. LSU has hit six home runs.

The long ball disappeared against Nicholls while LSU reached double-digit strikeouts for the first time this season. Seven of the 10 strikeouts came from Dugas, sophomore left fielder Drew Bianco and freshman designated hitter Hayden Travinski.

Wanting to get more “bat-handlers” in the lineup and reduce strikeouts, LSU settled on its adjustments for the upcoming series.

“I don't want to take away all our home run hitters,” Mainieri said, “but you can't have seven or eight home run hitters that are going to strike out a lot.”

Toups will start for the first time. A player who reminds Mainieri of former LSU outfielder Antoine Duplantis, he walked in the ninth inning against Nicholls, loading the bases with no outs. Toups will replace Bianco, who has batted .083 with five strikeouts.

LSU doesn’t expect much offensive production from Hughes, but it wants to shore up its defense. Hughes has 67 career starts at shortstop. He sat the last two games. With Hughes at shortstop, Mathis will return to third base.

After starting one game opening weekend, Milazzo will handle the majority of the catching duties. He may upgrade LSU’s defense, and he has also batted .364 in limited action.

The lineup will continue to change past the upcoming series, depending on how players handle their opportunities. Mainieri will tinker until he finds the group he feels most comfortable playing, but after Wednesday's loss, he realized he wanted better defense and offensive balance. He couldn’t tolerate another game of what he saw against Nicholls.

“That's embarrassing stuff that should not happen at LSU,” Mainieri said. “It should not happen in a major college Division-I baseball program.”