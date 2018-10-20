lsumissstatefootball.102118_HS_2261
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron speaks with, from left, LSU defensive end Glen Logan (97), LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72), LSU defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. (92), and LSU linebacker Devin White (40) in the second half of LSU's 19-3 win over Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU won in dominating fashion, but they took a major blow in the process. 

The Tigers held Mississippi State to a single field goal in their 19-3 win and intercepted Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald four times. Star linebacker Devin White, though, was ejected in the fourth quarter after a targeting penalty was upheld after review. He'll be suspended for the first half against Alabama. 

Tigers coach Ed Orgeron was pleased with the win, and held back on any stance regarding the penalty until her gets a chance to look at it. Watch the video below for Orgeron's full commentary. 

