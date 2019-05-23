lsubaseball.051919 HS 041.JPG
LSU left fielder Daniel Cabrera (2) slides safely into second base on a double in the fourth inning as Auburn shortstop Will Holland (17) makes the catch late, Saturday, May 18, 2018, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: LSU vs. Auburn

WHEN: 1 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama

TV: SEC Network

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is the No. 5 seed in the tournament. Auburn is the No. 8 seed.

RECORDS: LSU is 35-23. Auburn is 33-24.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Landon Marceaux (4-2, 5.70 ERA, 42.2 IP, 17 BB, 33 SO); AU — TBA

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: After a six hour, 43-minute loss to Mississippi State, LSU has to wake up to play an elimination game. The Tigers left the stadium exhausted on Thursday morning. They had a few hours of sleep before they got ready for Auburn. LSU needs Marceaux at his best to advance in the tournament and boost its chances of hosting an NCAA regional.

