WHO: LSU vs. Auburn
WHEN: 1 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama
TV: SEC Network
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is the No. 5 seed in the tournament. Auburn is the No. 8 seed.
RECORDS: LSU is 35-23. Auburn is 33-24.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Landon Marceaux (4-2, 5.70 ERA, 42.2 IP, 17 BB, 33 SO); AU — TBA
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: After a six hour, 43-minute loss to Mississippi State, LSU has to wake up to play an elimination game. The Tigers left the stadium exhausted on Thursday morning. They had a few hours of sleep before they got ready for Auburn. LSU needs Marceaux at his best to advance in the tournament and boost its chances of hosting an NCAA regional.