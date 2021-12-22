LSU has found the next coach to lead its volleyball program.
The school announced early Wednesday evening that Tonya Johnson, who helped LSU win a pair of Southeastern Conference titles and reach the 1990 semifinals as a player, is returning to coach the Tigers.
Johnson will replace Fran Flory, who announced her retirement Dec. 9 after 24 seasons and 405 victories with the Tigers.
Johnson, who played for the Tigers from 1987-90, served as an assistant coach for LSU from 1998-2002. The native of Zachary returns after working as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Texas since 2014.
“Tonya Johnson understands the championship potential of LSU Volleyball firsthand, and we are excited she is returning home as our head coach,” LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said in a news release. “She has recruited and developed elite student-athletes at every stop in her career, and she knows what it takes to compete for championships consistently. I know she will make an immediate and lasting impact on our volleyball program, and we are thrilled to have her back in Baton Rouge.”
In two stints at Texas that spanned 14 years, Johnson was part of Longhorn teams that reached the national semifinals five times, including three appearances in the national championship match.
Texas claimed eight Big 12 titles during that 14-year span and compiled an overall record of 356-66 as the Longhorns advanced to the NCAA tournament 13 times. Texas has finished its season ranked in the Top 5 in seven of the past eight years.
“It has been a lifelong dream of mine to return to LSU and lead this incredible volleyball program to new heights,” Johnson said. “I am beyond thrilled that I have been given the opportunity to make that dream a reality. The pride and passion that was instilled in me as a player and as an assistant coach has transformed my life, and those values have never left me."
Johnson also served as head coach from 2009-13 at Georgia Tech, where she directed the Yellow Jackets to the 2009 NCAA tournament. She compiled an overall mark of 85-72 at Georgia Tech.