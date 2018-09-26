Starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles and former starting right tackle Adrian Magee remain questionable for LSU's game Saturday against Ole Miss, head coach Ed Orgeron said during Wednesday morning's SEC teleconference.

"I'll know more toward the end of the week for both of those guys," Orgeron said.

Orgeron said the Tigers "are very thin" at offensive line, but "we've got some guys stepping up" like true freshman Chasen Hines, who has filled in at left guard for injured starter Garrett Brumfield.

Brumfield is out indefinitely after suffering an apparent left knee injury in the first quarter of LSU's 38-21 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday — adding to the long list of depth hits the offensive line has taken this season.

LSU has fielded a different starting rotation of linemen in every game this season, and the multiple changes began when junior college transfer Damien Lewis filled in at right guard when projected starter Ed Ingram was suspended indefinitely at the start of preseason camp after being arrested on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a minor.

Orgeron said Wednesday that Lewis was an important acquisition out of Northwest Mississippi Community College.

"What a get for us," Orgeron said Wednesday. "We took (Northwest Mississippi's) advice, and they said, ‘Coach, you’re not going to find a better guard,’ and they were right. He’s one of the best players on our football team. He’s a great young man. We had an opening at right guard. We moved him there. He hasn’t blinked. He’s done a great job for us. Great young man.”

Play like it's 1958

Orgeron said Saturday will be a "big night for LSU," since it will be playing its first game after Friday's unveiling of a statue honoring former LSU running back Billy Cannon.

The Heisman-winning running back was a part of the Tigers' 1958 national championship team. Cannon died in his St. Francisville home in May at 80 years old.

"They set the standard for all coaches and all players to come to LSU," Orgeron said. "So we’re looking forward to representing them in the best way.”

Next man up: Andre Anthony

Orgeron called sophomore Buck linebacker Andre Anthony a "prime example" of the team's "next man up" philosophy, and said the Edna Karr graduate is "playing his best ball" since filling in for Ray Thornton, who was injured during the opening kickoff against Auburn.

"Andre had to go in the game, and he played excellent," Orgeron said. "Great character, great student. Just has done everything we’ve asked him to."

