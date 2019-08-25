An LSU official said Sunday that the school "made a mistake" in the wording of a promotion for a fan contest for the football season opener that once read that "females" who won the contest would not have sideline passes.
The promotion, which was shared on LSU football's official Twitter account, has since removed the wording.
"We made a mistake and it's been corrected," LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson said in a post on Twitter. "Everybody is welcome to participate in the contest."
The contest is a bid on a "Dream Weekend" for LSU's game against Georgia Southern on Saturday, and it includes a Friday night hotel stay, meals with the football team and two sideline passes to the football game.
The original promotion finished with a paragraph that read "Females are able to participate in all activities leading up to the game. Sideline passes excluded."
The language stirred controversy on social media, drawing comments from several members of the Association for Women in Sports Media, including ESPN reporter Sarah Spain.
"No women allowed on the sideline," Katie Gwinn Hewitt, an associate director for communications and public relations at the University of Michigan, posted. "I'm open to hearing the explanation on this one..."
LSU will play Georgia Southern at Tiger Stadium on Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m.